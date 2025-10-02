Hear uproarious tales from the classroom courtesy of teaching brothers

The Two Mr Ps: Lee and Adam Parkinson

Teaching sensations the Two Mr Ps are returning to Northampton this month with their new live show, Let That Be A Lesson.

Following on from the sell-out success of their hit previous live tours in 2022 and 2023, brothers Lee and Adam Parkinson promise an evening filled with laughter as they share more stories about the challenges teachers, parents, and school staff face while working with the most unintentionally funny comedians of all - children.

And just like in school, audience participation is encouraged. Theatregoers can submit their own stories, confessions, dilemmas and embarrassing moments to be read anonymously during the show.

Lee said: “It’s a chance to celebrate and have a good laugh at the highs and lows of parenting and life in the classroom, with the people who make it all worthwhile – our incredible audience. Our shows are all about community. Teachers, parents and anyone who’s ever stepped into a classroom can relate - and we love giving the audience a chance to share their own hilarious and heartfelt experiences.”

Adam added: “I am beyond excited to be back on tour with my older brother. The reaction to the last tour was amazing and we can’t wait to bring a brand-new hilarious show to Northampton. You don’t have to work in a school to come and listen to some of the craziest, wildest and hilarious tales that our amazing audience share!”

Lee has been a primary school teacher for more than 17 years and is one of the leading voices for teachers and school staff in the UK. He continues to work part-time in school and delivers training nationwide and internationally. With his unique blend of practical tips and humorous insights into classroom life, he has become one of the most followed teachers on social media. In June 2025, Lee was made an MBE for services to education.

Adam is a Higher Level Teaching Assistant in another primary school in Manchester. As a proud father of a child with special educational needs and disabilities, Adam regularly shares heartwarming content and SEND parenting tips on his own social media accounts, which often go viral.

Since launching their podcast in 2018, Two Mr Ps in a Podcast has become the UK's number one education podcast, amassing more than seven million listens. In the episodes, the Two Mr Ps share all of the uproarious ins and outs of life in a modern-day classroom, awkward parents’ evenings, funny smells and spelling list blunders, while reading out cringe-inducing classroom confessions sent in by fellow teachers and interviewing celebrity guests.

They've penned three books, Put A Wet Paper Towel On It, This is Your Own Time You're Wasting and How To Survive The School Year, all of which have been Sunday Times bestsellers.

The Two Mr Ps come to the Royal & Derngate on Saturday October 25. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.