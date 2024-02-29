News you can trust since 1897
Greg Coulson to preview new music at headline Northampton gig

Coulson will be joined by Afriene and Ryan Bachman at the venue.
David Jackson
By David Jackson
Published 29th Feb 2024, 19:10 GMT
Greg Coulson is headlining The Black Prince.

Greg Coulson will be previewing material from his second album at The Black Prince this week.

The blues and jazz singer songwriter will headline the Northampton venue on Friday, March 1.

Coulson is due to release new single Skull & Crossbones in March and his second album later this year.

    He has previously played for artists and bands including Burt Bacharach, Spiritualized and Morcheeba.

    Support at The Black Prince is by Afriene and Ryan Bachman.

    Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £15 in advance before fees via https://wwwseetickets.com

