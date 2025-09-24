Greenbelt organisers announce final festival at Boughton House

The Greenbelt Festival will return to Boughton House for the final time in 2026. Photo by Jacob Lowe

The organisers of the Greenbelt Festival have revealed next year’s event will be their final at Boughton House before a move to a new location.

The acclaimed festival has taken place at Boughton House near Kettering for the last decade and while the team behind Greenbelt have described their finances as “healthy”, they have said the decision to look for a new home will help ensure the future of the festival.

Derek Hill, Managing Director of Greenbelt said: “Through careful stewardship since we moved to Boughton, we’re now in a stronger financial position than most of the past 30 years. But we can’t be complacent. “Boughton has been a tremendous home to the festival for the past 10 years.

“We’ve learnt how to build the festival in that space as leanly and efficiently as we can, but the uplift in production costs mean we are beginning to need to dip into our reserves most years.

“As stewards to a 52 year-old festival, our first responsibility is to the next generation of Greenbelters and the legacy we’ve been handed and want to hand on. So, it’s time to move.”

The Greenbelt Festival has been taking place since 1974 and has previously been held at six other locations.

The festival combines music, performing and visual arts, comedy, literature, poetry and spoken word, and worship and spirituality.

In a statement about their decision to look for a new home, organisers cited the rising costs of putting on the event – despite the numbers attending Greenbelt during its time at Boughton rising.

Paul Northup, Creative Director said: “Leaving somewhere you love will always involve a degree of heartache.

“We know that Greenbelters will be a little shocked and maybe feel a deep sadness on hearing this news.

“It’s so tempting to stay at a site we’ve made our home over the last decade and to keep polishing and refining the festival we make there.

“But the long-term numbers tell us a different story. And Greenbelt has always been braver and more creative than that.

“While the search for a new home can now begin in earnest, we also begin to prepare and plan to make next year’s Greenbelt the best it can possibly be – as a tribute to our time at Boughton and as a fitting act of celebration for the conspiracy of hope we’ve all built there.”

While organisers are looking for a new home, they have admitted Greenbelt may take a “fallow year” in 2027 to ensure it gets its next move right.

This summer, the festival saw performances from artists including Annie and the Caldwells, K.O.G, Adjoa Andoh, Brian Eno, Kate Rusby, Nadine Shah, Patrick Grant and Sarah Corbett among many others.

Next year’s Greenbelt Festival will take place from Thursday, August 27, to Sunday, August 30.

Tickets are on sale now. Supported, Standard and Supporter tiers are again available.

Standard adult weekend tickets cost £200 until Christmas with concessions for teenagers and children.

For more information, visit https://www.greenbelt.org.uk/buy-tickets/