Gothic post-punk trio Black Doldrums returning to Northampton for album tour

Black Doldrums.

Gothic post-punk trio Black Doldrums are returning to Northampton to headline The Black Prince.​

The band is playing 10 dates this winter ahead of a larger tour next spring to support their new album In Limerence which was released last month.

The record follows 2022’s album Dead Awake and 2019’s She Divine.

Black Doldrums comprise of Kevin Gibbard, Sophie Landers and Daniel Armstrong.

Together, their intense live performances meld vicious drums, distinctive atmospheric guitar and melodic bass.

Support at the Abington Square venue on Friday, November 22, is by Max Fulcrum and The Win and The Gonzo Experimental Band.

Tickets ​cost £12 in advance before fees via www.skiddle.com.

For more information, visit https://blackdoldrums.bandcamp.com