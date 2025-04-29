Goldie Lookin Chain back in Northamptonshire for Corby headline gig

Goldie Lookin Chain head to Corby this weekend.

Welsh hip-hop collective Goldie Lookin Chain return to the county this weekend for a headline gig in Corby.

The group, which played in Northampton at the start of the year, will headline The Steel Bar in Corby on Saturday, May 3.

Goldie Lookin Chain comprise of Eggsy, Dwain Xain Zedong, Mike Balls, Adrian Fandango, 2hats, The Wibbler, Mystkal and Grayham The Bear.

They have more than 15 albums under their belt and released their latest LPs ‘Country Lookin Chain’ and ‘The Mix Tape 6’ last year.

Their latest single Newport Banksy was released in March and the group is best known for tracks including ‘Half Man, Half Machine’, ‘Guns Don’t Kill People Rappers Do’ and ‘Your Missus Is A Nutter’.

Since forming around the turn of the century, Goldie Lookin Chain have toured across the world, playing headline shows and festivals.

Tickets for their gig at The Steel Bar cost £22 in advance before fees via https://www.tickettailor.com/events/clubwithnoname/1565734