Everything you need to know about Glastonbury 2025 - including line-up, glamping, travel and line-up so far
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
- With a new season of the year approaching, so comes Glastonbury Festival 2025 resale tickets.
- While waiting for the date the tickets are set to go back on sale, save yourself some hassle!
- Here’s (almost) everything you need to know about Glastonbury Festival 2025 including transportation.
Are you one of the many waiting to find out when tickets are set to go on resale for Glastonbury Festival 2025? Us too.
But while we wait for the moment of madness to arrive when we all log back into the Glastonbury Festival ticketing system (see below), there are a couple of other essential items we can tick off before starting our packing for the festival?
Some of those essentials to know might seem simple (when is Glastonbury for example), while in other cases to avoid dramas, you might want to know where the drop off points are currently based in 2025, or what train station to head towards before grabbing a shuttle bus.
So here’s (almost) everything you need to know ahead of Glastonbury Festival 2025, and good luck once again getting tickets - we mean it!
When is Glastonbury Festival 2025 taking place?
Glastonbury Festival 2025 is scheduled to take place from June 25 to June 29 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton. Shepton Mallet.
Who has already been confirmed to be performing at Glastonbury Festival 2025?
Glastonbury Festival has been drip-feeding their line-up announcements through their social media channels one area at a time. As of writing (May 6 2025), the following artists and stage splits have been revealed by organisers this year:
July 26 2025
Silver Hayes - The Levels
- Adiel
- Club Fitness B2B Peach
- Confidence Man (DJ)
- Job Jobse
- Marie Davidson
- Palms Trax
- Pinkpantheress
Silver Hayes - Lonely Hearts Club
- Bambii
- Changing Currents
- FS Green
- Hitech
- Jarreau Vandal
- Major League DJz
- Nooriyah
- p-rallel
- Zack Fox
Silver Hayes - Assembly
- Crazy P (DJ)
- Jorg Kuning
- Opal Sunn
- Paula Tape B2B Make A Dance
- Radioactive Man (DJ)
- Roza Terenzi
Silver Hayes - Firmly Rooted Sound System
- DJ Cosworth
- Dual Monitor
- La La
- Mia Koden
- Riria
- Yemz
- Yung Singh
- Glasto Latino
- Orchestra Mambo International
July 27 2025
Pyramid Stage
- The 1975
- Supergrass
Acoustic Stage
- Ani DiFranco
- The Searchers
- Dhani Harrison
- Billie Marten
- Skerryvore
- Hugh Cornwell
- Gabrielle Aplin
- Tift Merritt
- Nadia Reid
- Our Man In The Field
Silver Hayes - The Levels
- Bad B!Tch Dubz
- Calibre
- DJ EZ
- G33
- Goldie
- Lens
- LTJ Bukem
- Notion
- Oppidan
- Sicaria
- Special Request
Silver Hayes - Lonely Hearts Club
- Amelie Lens
- Bashy
- Bawo
- Bricknasty
- Camelphat
- Fatboy Slim
- RUBII
- Rudim3ntal
- Sasha Keable
- Vintage Culture
Silver Hayes - Assembly
- Binh B2B DJ Masda
- C.A.R.
- Craig Richards
- Dave Harvey B2B Ivan Smagghe
- Daytime Takeover – The Cause: D.Tiffany, Jerome Hill, Sedef Adasï, Spray, The Cause FM
Silver Hayes - Firmly Rooted Sound System
- Amy Kisnorbo B2B MJK
- Bakey B2B Sam Binga
- Bianca Oblivion B2B Manami
- Oblig B2B Sir Hiss
West Holts
- Maribou State
- BadBadNotGood
- Denzel Curry
- En Vogue
- Glass Beams
- Vieux Farka Toure
- Corto.Alto
- Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso
Field Of Avalon
- Ash
- The Fratellis
- The Magic Numbers
- Old Time Sailors
- Orla Gartland
- Paris Paloma
- Rumba De Bodas
- Terrorvision
Glasto Latino
- Havana D’Primera
Mandala Stage
- Dream Symposium
- The Space Falcons
Stage TBC
- Loyle Carner
- Biffy Clyro
- Alanis Morissette
- Busta Rhymes
- Gracie Abrams
- Four Tet
- Wet Leg
- Anohni And The Johnsons
- Blossoms
- Burning Spear
- Cmat
- English Teacher
- Fatboy Slim
- Faye Webster
- Floating Points
- Franz Ferdinand
- Inhaler
- Lola Young
- Myles Smith
- Osees
- Pinkpantheress
- Self Esteem
- Wunderhorse
July 28 2025
Pyramid Stage
- Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts
- Raye
Other Stage
- Charli XCX
Acoustic Stage
- Nick Lowe
- Hothouse Flowers
- Jeremy Loops
- The Coronas
- The Bluebells
- Not Completely Unknown A Celebration of the Songs of Bob Dylan with special guests
- Sophie B. Hawkins
- Oisin Leech
- Lorraine Nash
- Henry Grace
Silver Hayes - The Levels
- Berlioz
- Chaos in the CBD
- DJ Paulette
- Erol Alkan
- Ewan Mcvicar
- HAAi
- Jungle (DJ)
- Jyoty
- Modeselektor (DJ)
- Romy
- Skream & Benga
Silver Hayes - Lonely Hearts Club
- 4am Kru
- A. G. Cook
- Biig Piig
- Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn
- Humble the Great
- Hybrid Minds
- Koven
- Luvcat
- Maverick Sabre
Silver Hayes - Assembly
- Daytime Takeover – War Child X Waterworks: Amaliah B2B Pearson Sound, Call Super B2B Shanti Celeste, CCL, Parris B2B Surusinghe
- Dr Banana B2B Melody
- Enzo Siragusa B2B Willow
- Hamish & Toby
- Moxie
Silver Hayes - Firmly Rooted Sound System
- Anil B2B Suchi B2B Vnee
- Dancehall Generals
- Darama B2B Mahnoor B2B NadÄ«
- DJ Die: Too Late To Turn Back [1990-2025]
- Grove (DJ)
- Kizzi B2B Manara B2B Raji Rags
- Naina B2B Rea B2B Skeptic
- Seduction City Sound System
- Smith & Mighty
West Holts
- Doechii
- Amaarae
- Greentea Peng
- Yussef Dayes
- Kneecap
- Bob Vylan
- Nilüfer Yanya
- Infinity Song
Woodsies
- Father John Misty
Field Of Avalon
- The Amy Winehouse Band
- Bess Atwell
- Fülü
- Hard-Fi
- Jade Bird
- Jamie Cullum
- Rachel Chinouriri
- Stephen Wilson Jr.
- Tom Walker
Glade Stage
- Leftfield
Glasto Latino
- Interactivo
Mandala Stage
- Dream Symposium
- The Space Falcons
Stage TBC
- Deftones
- Ezra Collective
- John Fogerty
- Amyl And The Sniffers
- Beabadoobee
- Beth Gibbons
- Brandi Carlile
- Caribou
- Gary Numan
- Jade
- Japanese Breakfast
- Kaiser Chiefs
- Lucy Dacus
- Nick Lowe
- Nova Twins
- Pa Salieu
- Scissor Sisters
- The Script
- TV on the Radio
- Weezer
July 29 2025
Pyramid Stage
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Rod Stewart
Acoustic Stage
- Roy Harper
- The Bootleg Beatles
- Rhiannon Giddens with Dirk Powell
- London Community Gospel Choir
- PP Arnold
- The Riptide Movement
- Michele Stodart
- The Henry Girls
- Dawn Landes & Friends Perform the Liberated Woman’s Songbook
Silver Hayes - The Levels
- Adriatique
- Carlita
- Chloé Caillet
- Dani Whylie
- Groove Armada (DJ)
- Josh Baker
- Kilimanjaro
- Pawsa
- Rio Tashan
- Seth Troxler
- TSHA
Silver Hayes - Lonely Hearts Club
- Emma-Jean Thackray
- Gardna: Time To Move
- Mermaid Chunky
- Mungo’s Hi-Fi Ft Special Guests
- Snapped Ankles
- Teletech Presents: Azyr, Faster Horses B2B Morgan Seatree, Sim0ne
Silver Hayes - Assembly
- Daisy Moon B2B Lukas Wigflex
- Daytime Takeover – B.A.D: Aletha B2B Niks, Anz, Hutch, Ok Williams, Seb Odyssey
- Hodge B2B Ploy
- Luca Lozano
- Verraco
Silver Hayes - Firmly Rooted Sound System
- Bradley Zero
- Don Letts
- Haseeb Iqbal B2B Nabihaq Iqbal
- Neffa-T B2B Plastician (140 Set)
- Numa Crew
- Panix Ft Lionpulse
- Riz La Teef
- Sherelle
- Skinny Girl Diet
- Supplya Ft Jman
- Vixen Sound
West Holts
- Overmono
- Parcels
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre
- Goat
- Black Uhuru
- Cymande
- Abel Selaocoe & the Bantu Ensemble
- Thandii
Woodsies
- AJ Tracey
- St Vincent
Field Of Avalon
- Alabama 3
- Bear’s Den
- The Big Moon
- Brooke Combe
- The Horne Section
- MY BABY
- Sam Ryder
- Talisk
Glasto Latino
- Álvarez Funk
Stage TBC
- The Prodigy
- Noah Kahan
- Nile Rodgers and CHIC
- Wolf Alice
- Jorja Smith
- The Libertines
- Celeste
- Danilo Plessow
- Djo
- Future Islands
- girl in red
- Joy Crookes
- Kae Tempest
- Katy
What are some of the more common rumours who could play at Glastonbury 2025?
We have a whole article dedicated to those rumours, but the most common names going around are Rihanna, Eminem, Olivia Rodrigo, Shed Seven and The 1975.
When are resale tickets going on sale and how can I get them?
Resale tickets are expected to go on sale in Spring 2025 according to the organisers, though what the exact date is remains to be confirmed.
However, you will still need to have signed up to access Glastonbury tickets when you first attempted to buy them in late 2024, and be warned - there are some nefarious ticket sellers out there, so stick to the official Glastonbury Festival website for those resale tickets. Good luck!
What travel options do I have to get to Glastonbury Festival 2025?
Trains
For those looking to keep it clean and head to Worthy Farm by train, you’ll need to ensure the route you take gets you to Castle Cary Station - there will be a free shuttle service to-and-from the festival site.
The shuttle runs from Wednesday to Monday, with no overnight service when trains aren’t operating. Don’t forget—you’ll need your Festival ticket to board the bus to the site. On Sunday and Monday, buses will depart from the Festival Bus Station (next to Pedestrian Gate A) heading to Bristol Temple Meads railway station.
Driving
If you’re bringing your car to Glastonbury Festival this year, please remember to pick up a car parking pass (if you’ve not done so already). From whichever corner of the United Kingdom you're travelling from, you’ll want to enter ‘Shepton Mallet BA4 4BY’ into your SatNav and then start following the sign closer to the festival site.
For those doing the old drop-off and pick-up, then a 24 hour Drop and Collect service with a 24/7 bus service that runs to and from the Festival (GATE A) continuously. The Drop and Collect will open to the public from 9:00am on the Tuesday before the Festival and will remain open until 8:00pm on the Monday after the Festival.
You'll find the Drop and Collect to the east of the site. Follow the A371 towards Evercreech and look out for signs marked Drop and Collect or DC. To avoid congestion, plan a route that steers clear of the Festival’s immediate area—especially since the A361 will be closed to through traffic between Glastonbury and Shepton Mallet on the Monday after the Festival.
Buses
Perhaps the greenest option is that of getting on a National Express with many other festivalgoers heading to Worthy Farm. The are the official bus service for Glastonbury Festival, with the added bonus that the coaches drop off directly at the festival site, rather than a shuttle service ferrying you there.
I don’t want to camp - what other accommodation options are there?
So you’ve got your tickets, flush with cash still and not too keen on sleeping on the ground or worse - in a mud pit.
There are a couple of glamping options available, such as Pitching It, Ziggucamp and The Pop-Up Hotel. We’ve linked to each option for you to decide what you want to do - alternatively you could see if there’s still some options off the festival site still available.
What’s the weather going to be like for Glastonbury Festival 2025?
Right, we might be chancing this and if it rains, we can’t be held accountable for it!
But historically, according to Accuweather, you could be looking at temperatures reaching a high of 18 and a low of 10 across the duration of Glastonbury but it goes without saying, please check closer to the time!
I missed out on tickets - twice! Can I attend Glastonbury Festival in 2026?
Bad news - you can’t. After many a festivalgoer trudged around Worthy Farm in recent years, the festival is set to take a fallow year in 2026 to ensure that the festival site rejuvenates - if just for one year at least.
Are you heading to Glastonbury Festival in 2025 and have tips to share with first-time or relatively new Glasto revellers? Leave your tips and advice in the comments section below.