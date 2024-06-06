Glastonbury 2024: Acts to Get Excited About

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s not long now until the tents and wellies arrive at Worthy Farm for the UK’s most iconic music festival: starting on the 26th June, Glastonbury’s headliners include Coldplay, Dua Lipa and SZA, with Shania Twain taking Sunday’s Legend slot on the Pyramid Stage.

So, whether you have tickets and are packing the ponchos, or are watching the BBC coverage from Northants’ own legend, Jo Whiley, here is a guide to what’s happening, with something to suit every taste.

If rock is your thing, then Coldplay (Saturday, 21:45) will be unmissable. Earlier on in the afternoon, Keane are taking to the Pyramid stage, celebrating the 20th anniversary rerelease of their seminal ‘Hopes and Fears’. It’s an incredible album, comparable with some of U2’s best material, and the set will have the capability to be both rousing (Bend and Break) and heartbreaking (Somewhere Only We Know).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The West Holts stage hosts Jessie Ware on Saturday night, who from the opening keys of Free Yourself will have earned her stripes as a true pop princess. Her late-night slot gives space for some nice torches-in-air moments, surely reserved for the swaying Say You Love Me. Pop fans can also enjoy Paloma Faith on Sunday, whose elastic vocal and joyous personality ignite classics like Stone Cold Sober yet command the heights of her ballads (Picking Up the Pieces).

Coldplay will be headlining Glastonbury this year

Indie kids are well catered for this year too with the likes of Two Door Cinema Club, with hits like What You Know bringing sunshine to Sunday’s Other Stage regardless of the weather. Jungle are also playing this year, having found a new fan base with their retro Back on 74, and can be seen at West Holts on Friday: the cool-drenched Busy Earnin’ is a track to look out for.

For something more chilled, the brilliant Olivia Dean will be on the Pyramid on Friday. Her soulful vocal and the warm brass of tracks like Dive will turn the main stage into an intimate jazz club, not an easy challenge, but one that Olivia is sure to succeed in. Sunday’s West Holts line-up includes Jordan Rakei, whose new album ‘The Loop’ pours emphasis on his delicate vocal by injecting neat drum rudiments and gospel accompaniment to tracks like Learning and Freedom. He has moments reminiscent of Hozier, whose set was one of the highlights of last year’s festival.

At the other end of the spectrum, Peggy Gou will be transporting Saturday’s Park Stage to Ibiza, hopefully playing the infectious (It Goes Like) Nanana, a dance track for fans of ATB’s 9P.M. For a taste of the classic 90s rave, Faithless are also on this year’s line-up, with the highlight of their set surely going to be Insomnia: ghostly, poetic, then ultimately euphoric.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad