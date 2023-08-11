The workshop is designed to give young people 12-18yrs an insight into Film Production and allow them to get hands on with some professional kit. They will watch the local award-winning short film 'The Operator' then meet the Director, Director of Photography, Gaffer and one of the Producers.

The event is being hosted by the Swansgate Shopping Centre in Wellingborough on Sunday 20th August at 1pm. 'The Operator' short film itself was made by local production company Screen Northants inside a shopping centre in Northampton, and the workshop will talk people through that process, from the script idea to getting it screened at festivals around the world.

Workshop participants will be joined by Director/DP Matt Riley over Zoom with Gaffer Pete Carrier and Producer Becky Adams in the room, with some of CARRIER-media's equipment for some practical demonstrations.

The Operator film set.

Northampton Film Festival says, "This event is perfect for budding filmmakers who might have questions about the whole process and want to experience the next level of equipment. We hear from a lot of young people that they just don't know how to start - so we'd encourage them to come along to this free event to find out and access on-going support from the festival."

The event has been made possible with the support of Swansgate Shopping Centre and Northamptonshire Community Foundation through the #iwill fund