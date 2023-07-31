Every 4 years, Scouts from all over the world meet for a 12 day Jamboree hosted by different countries each time. This year 40 Scouts from Northamptonshire made up of 4 leaders and 36 young people, set off to go to South Korea. This is the 25th World Scout Jamboree.

90 units make up the UK contingent, so over 4,000 UK scouts will join over 40,000 other Scouts from all over the world for fun and friendship form 1st to 12th August. They'll also get days before and after the Jamboree to explore Seoul and visit the demilitarised zone near the border of North and South Korea. An experience to give these Scouts memories to last a lifetime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The unit are called Sole to Seoul using Northamptonshire's rich shoe making history as part of their name and badge.