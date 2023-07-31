News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel

From Sole to Seoul

36 Northamptonshire Scouts and 4 leaders head off to South Korea for the 25th World Scout Jamboree
By Caroline SpencerContributor
Published 31st Jul 2023, 09:26 BST- 1 min read

Every 4 years, Scouts from all over the world meet for a 12 day Jamboree hosted by different countries each time. This year 40 Scouts from Northamptonshire made up of 4 leaders and 36 young people, set off to go to South Korea. This is the 25th World Scout Jamboree.

90 units make up the UK contingent, so over 4,000 UK scouts will join over 40,000 other Scouts from all over the world for fun and friendship form 1st to 12th August. They'll also get days before and after the Jamboree to explore Seoul and visit the demilitarised zone near the border of North and South Korea. An experience to give these Scouts memories to last a lifetime.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The unit are called Sole to Seoul using Northamptonshire's rich shoe making history as part of their name and badge.

Over 200 Scouts across the county applied for one of the 36 places and those attending had to fundraise £4,000 each to get them there.

Related topics:ScoutsSouth KoreaNorthamptonshire