Foster & Allen bringing 50 Years of Hits tour to The Core

Foster & Allen

​Irish musical duo Foster & Allen are bringing their 50 Years Of Hits tour to The Core theatre next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair are currently playing dates across the UK and head to the Corby venue on Wednesday, November 6.

They will be playing a show packed with all the hits which made them famous across the world including Bunch Of Thyme, Old Flames and Maggie as well as material from their 2022 album We’ll Meet Again.

A limited number of tickets remain and cost £29 before booking fees via https://www.thecorecorby.com