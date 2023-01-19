The authors of both books will be at The Black Prince next week.

Two musicians, authors and former Northampton residents involved in the 1980s alternative scene will be reading extracts from their latest books at The Black Prince this month.

Gordon King and James Fry will both be appearing at the Northampton venue where they will be joined by DJs playing music from the era into the early hours following the readings.

Gordon King’s When Does The Mind Bending Start? The Life and Times Of World Of Twist, was released in August last year.

It tells the story of indie act World Of Twist who formed in the mid-1980s and released the album Quality Street in 1991.

The original line up of the band featured Mr King on guitar and Mr Fry on vocals – both who are former Northampton residents.

James Fry’s A Licence To Rock and Pop: An Inventory of Attitude, was released in September last year, having only previously been available digitally.

Mr Fry was the co-founder of cult pop act Earl Brutus - which also featured Mr King - and has worked as a photographer shooting acts including Oasis, The Prodigy and Saint Etienne.

A Licence To Rock and Pop is described as a self-help manual, offering the reader “an alternative to being a passive spectator” to their life, a manual on “how to embrace the courage required to become a first-class spectacle,” and an antenna “that transmits popular culture and the visual language of rock and pop music.”

Both men will be reading extracts from their books at the Abington Square venue in Northampton on Friday, January 27.

The event begins at 7pm and runs until 1am. Admission is free.

