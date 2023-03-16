Cherie Currie is headlining the Roadmender in Northampton.

Cherie Currie, best known as former lead singer in 1970s punk rock band The Runaways, is headlining the Roadmender later this month.

Currie is heading to the Northampton venue as part of a 13-date European tour.

She was lead singer in The Runaways during the 1970s and featured on their debut self-titled album, its follow up, Queens Of Noise and a live record released in Japan.

The Runaways are best known for their 1976 hit ‘Cherry bomb’ and ‘Heartbeat’ which was released the following year.

Currie played in the band alongside guitarists Joan Jett and Lita Ford, bassist Jackie Fox and drummer Sandy West before leaving later in the decade to pursue a solo career and recording with her sister, Marie Currie.

In 2019, Currie released her latest solo album, Blvds of Splendor.

The record featured collaborations with Billy Corgan from Smashing Pumpkins, Slash and Duff from Guns N’ Roses, as well as Juliette Lewis, Brody Dalle, The Veronicas and former Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum who also produced the album.

The pair originally began working on the album while Cherie was promoting The Runaways movie.

The biography stars Dakota Fanning as Currie and Kristen Stewart as Joan Jett.

In the UK, The Runaways is available to watch via Amazon Prime Video or on Netflix in the US. Cherie Currie headlines the Northampton venue on Saturday, March 25.

Tickets cost £17 in advance before fees via www.skiddle.com/e/36192829.

Meet and greet packages are also available which include photo opportunities, a signed poster, access to the soundcheck as well as other items.