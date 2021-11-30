Folk rock trio Peat & Diesel head to region’s venues this week

Peat & Diesel.

Scottish folk rockers Peat & Diesel are playing two headline gigs in the region this week as part of the trio’s UK tour.

Calum John MacLeod, Innes Scott and Uilly Macleod formed Peat & Diesel in Stornoway on the Isle Of Lewis and released their second album Light My Byre last year. The record followed 2019’s Uptown Fank.

They have previously sold-out gigs at Glasgow’s iconic Barrowlands as well as selling more than 10,000 tickets across their debut tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recently, they have been opening for the Levellers across the UK.

Peat & Diesel play Esquires in Bedford on Wednesday, December 1, followed by The Clubhouse Music Venue in Corby, on Saturday, December 4.

Support is by Fife singer-songwriter Cody Feechan.