Folk rock trio Peat & Diesel head to region’s venues this week
The band is headlining gigs in both Corby and Bedford.
Scottish folk rockers Peat & Diesel are playing two headline gigs in the region this week as part of the trio’s UK tour.
Calum John MacLeod, Innes Scott and Uilly Macleod formed Peat & Diesel in Stornoway on the Isle Of Lewis and released their second album Light My Byre last year. The record followed 2019’s Uptown Fank.
They have previously sold-out gigs at Glasgow’s iconic Barrowlands as well as selling more than 10,000 tickets across their debut tour.
Recently, they have been opening for the Levellers across the UK.
Peat & Diesel play Esquires in Bedford on Wednesday, December 1, followed by The Clubhouse Music Venue in Corby, on Saturday, December 4.
Support is by Fife singer-songwriter Cody Feechan.
Doors open at 8pm, tickets cost £15 before fees and are on sale now via www.seetickets.com/tour/peat-dieselFor more information, visit www.peatanddiesel.band