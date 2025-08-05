Final tickets on sale for Stowaway ahead of festival’s return next week

The Stowaway Festival is back next week. Photo by Alastair Brookes.

The final release of ‘Tier 4’ tickets are on sale for the Stowaway festival which returns to the region next week.

The opening night at Stowaway, back for its fourth year, will be headlined by drum n’ bass royalty Fabio & Grooverider and The Outlook Orchestra.

Reggae legends The Wailers will top the bill on Saturday, while on Sunday internationally renowned dance music superstars Jungle will close the festival with a DJ set.

Weekend and day tickets for Stowaway are still available, with concessions for teenagers and children.

Organisers have also opened bookings for its feasting options - Bramos Woodland Banquet, House Bottomless Brunch, Saturday Disco Bottomless Brunch with Seven Lucky Gods and Bottomless Roast Dinners.

Stowaway founder Duncan Wheeler said: “The Stowaway line-up is designed to offer something for every musical taste, showcasing a diverse range of sounds across the festival each night.

“From late-night partying to family-friendly singalongs, each day brings something new, with our stages offering fresh experiences every evening.

“We want to take you on a musical adventure, whether it's exploring the woods, relaxing by the jetty, or hunting down our secret late-night ‘covers’ bar.”

Joining Fabio & Grooverider on the opening day will be Shy Fx, Don Letts, Dr Banana, Luke Una B2B Prosumer, Leifur James Nicky Blackmarket, DJ Storm, Shy One and Tom Findlay.

Performing alongside The Wailers on the second day will be Derrick Carter, Horse Meat Disco, Joe Goddard B2B Nathan Detroit, Hannah Williams & The Affirmations, James Alexander Bright, Cousin Kulma and Dream Wave.

Also playing on the final day will be Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, Junior Jungle, Madame Electrifie, Anna Erhard, Webmoms, Hugo and Joe Vincent and More Soup.

Stowaway takes place from Friday, August 15 to Sunday, August 17, and is held in ancient woodlands and lakes near Stowe in Buckinghamshire

The festival aims to offer an eclectic, uplifting musical mix across multiple stages and organisers also recently launched a wild swimming spa and retreat.

There will be artisan food and drink available, canoeing and paddle boarding, wellness and relaxation sessions and kid’s activities.

Weekend tickets cost £259 for adults, £143 for teenagers and £75 for children.

Day tickets are also available as well as other glamping options.

For more information, visit https://stowawayfestival.co.uk