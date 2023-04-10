News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Full route for King Charles coronation procession is announced
27 minutes ago Six people dead and several injured after French Alps avalanche
33 minutes ago Vodafone services down for thousands across the UK
1 hour ago Dalai Lama apology for kissing boy & asking him to 'suck his tongue'
2 hours ago How King Charles’ coronation route is different from Queen Elizabeth’s
2 hours ago Michael Lerner dead at the age of 81

FFSYTHO?! picked as Glastonbury emerging talent competition finalist

The winner will be given the chance to perform at this year’s festival.

By David Jackson
Published 10th Apr 2023, 10:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 10:05 BST
FFSYTHO?! on stage at The Black Prince in Northampton. Photo by David Jackson.FFSYTHO?! on stage at The Black Prince in Northampton. Photo by David Jackson.
FFSYTHO?! on stage at The Black Prince in Northampton. Photo by David Jackson.

Northants MC and rapper FFSYTHO?! is one of nine acts who have been picked as the finalists in this year’s Glastonbury Festival Emerging Talent Competition.

Each year the organisers of Glastonbury run the competition to give acts the chance to perform at the acclaimed festival.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

FFSYTHO?! has made it to the final nine acts alongside Cordelia Gartside, Eva, Ezra Williams, Naomi Kimpenu, N’Famady Kouyate, Prima Queen, The Love Buzz and Vlure.

The winning act will be given a slot on one of the main stages at this year’s festival.

Most Popular

    They will also be awarded a £5,000 Talent Development prize from PRS Foundation to help take their song-writing and performing to the next level.

    Two runners-up will also each be awarded a £2,500 PRS Foundation Talent Development prize.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The nine acts were selected by Glastonbury judges from the longlist of 90 artists which was compiled by 30 of the UK’s best online music writers. This year’s final will take place on Saturday, April 29.

    This year’s Glastonbury Festival will be headlined by Arctic Monkeys, Guns n’ Roses and Elton John. There will also be performances by accts including Lizzo, Blondie, Lewis Capaldi and Alison Goldfrapp.

    In recent years, FFSYTHO?! has released as series of tracks including ‘Yeah, Yeah’, ‘Keep On’, ‘Bop Through Ya Manor’, ‘How Bout Dat’ and ‘You Next’.

    FFSYTHO?! will be performing at this year’s Kendal Calling festival in July and will be supporting Tokky Horror at The Black Prince in Northampton later this month.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    For more information, visit https://linktr.ee/FFSYTHO

    Glastonbury