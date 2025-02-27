Fat Dog, Digable Planets and Thumpasaurus among dozens of new names added to Shambala line-up

The Shambala Festival returns this August. Photo by Scott Salt.

Fat Dog, She Drew The Gun, Thumpasaurus and Digable Planets are among a host of new acts which have been announced for this summer’s Shambala Festival.

The acclaimed event is due to return to its regular home in the north of the county in August.

Newly added to this year’s line-up are electro-dance-punks Fat Dog, as well as Grammy-winning jazz hip-hop trio Digable Planets, who will play a 2025 UK festival exclusive.

They join acts including dancehall royalty Queen Omega & The Royal Souls, Manchester rap powerhouse OneDa, East End troubadour Hak Baker, trailblazing jazz collective Steam Down, blues-tinged trance rockers My Baby, future ghetto funk star Moonchild Sanelly, post-punk experimentalists Maruja, and high-energy dancehall selector SoundGyal Saf.

Chris Johnson, Shambala’s Director & Co-Founder, said: “We started as a bunch of about 100 mates in a field, with a farmers trailer for a stage.

“It's been an amazing journey and life experience these past 25 years - and a privilege to be part of a radical and kind community of folks who know how to have a wild time whilst standing up for what matters in this crazy world.

“This year we will celebrate 25 years in style, with stacks of exciting changes. Expect an adventure.”

Other new additions include psych-pop innovators She Drew The Gun, DnB legends DJ Die B2B DJ Krust with MC Inja, remix maestro Beatles Dub Club, genre-blurring jazz fusion outfit Corto.Alto, the genre-defying GBRL PRFV ENSEMBLE (led by renowned contemporary composer Gabriel Prokofiev), soulful rapper Amy True, deep house producer Jinjé, and global folk fusion collective Kefaya & Elaha Soroor.

There will also be sets by Tanzanian duo The Zawose Queens, folk storyteller Beans on Toast, vocal soundscape artist Jason Singh and funk-punk absurdists Thumpasaurus.

Hundreds more acts are still to be announced, ensuring this year’s lineup will be one of Shambala’s most dynamic yet.

This year, organisers are promising new venues, fresh immersive experiences and the return of the legendary Shambolympics.

Among the changes this year will be the introduction of The Next Stage - dedicated to experimental sounds spanning punk, techno, soul, funk, DnB and more.

With an immersive 360 sound system enveloping the audience in surround audio, lasers and lights, the stage will play host to the biggest rave on site.

The Shambolympics will feature Disco Dodgeball, Mass Musical Benches and more – the event is always one of the biggest draws of the festival.

Friday at Shambala will be a sea of green as the whole festival dons the same colour (as voted for by attendees), while Saturday’s Fancy Dress Carnival will embrace word-play with the theme ‘Pun Intended’.

Also debuting this year is Sibean Beag, Shambala’s authentic Irish pub, which will explore old Irish music and storytelling, alongside the country’s emerging electronic and trad rave scene, all over a proper pint of Irish stout.

Talu, a new folk venue, will host daytime workshops and discussions and by night will transform into a haven for acoustic folk, blues, jazz and world roots music – offering a blissful retreat from the mayhem.

Since it started, Shambala has reduced its carbon footprint by more than 90 per cent and operates on 100 per cent renewable energy.

Festival-goers are also encouraged to embrace eco-friendly travel options and compost food waste.

The festival’s Pay It Forward: Share The Love initiative is also returning to ensure the festival is accessible to all.

To date, the scheme has raised more than £41,000 to cover not just tickets, but also food, travel, and accommodation for those who might not otherwise afford to attend a festival.

Shambala Festival take place from Thursday, August 21 to Sunday, August 24.

Remaining General Entry tickets cost £289 before fees with discounts available for sustainable travel options, priced from £239.

Payment plans are also available. For full details, visit https://www.shambalafestival.org