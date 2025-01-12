Fairport Convention bring UK tour to Corby theatre in February
With a career now spanning 58 years, each trip around the sun heralds another milestone with 2025 seeing Fairport Convention 55 years on from their seminal Full House album.
Formed in 1967, the band pioneered the blending of traditional instruments with electric instrumentation, in turn becoming synonymous with the 'electric-folk' sound.
Fairport Convention have previously won a BBC Lifetime Achievement Award and Radio 2 listeners voted their groundbreaking 1969 album Liege & Lief the most influential folk album of all time.
Their annual music festival Cropredy Convention attracts 15,000 people to fields on the Oxfordshire and Northamptonshire border each August and, unlike many of their peers, they continue to sell out venues across the country.
Fairport’s line-up has constantly evolved over the years and currently features Simon Nicol, Dave Pegg, Ric Sanders, Chris Leslie and Dave Mattacks.
The band headline the Corby venue on Sunday, February 23.
Support is by singer songwriter Danny Bradley.
Tickets cost £30 in advance before fees via https://www.thecorecorby.com
