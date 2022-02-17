Fans are promised hits performed like never before

Star performers from the West End production of Mamma Mia! will take to the stage at Campbell Park in Milton Keynes this summer to perform Abba's greatest hits.

The singers will be backed by a full rock band and the Heart of England Orchestra as much-loved classics resound around the venue. Fans are promised the likes of Dancing Queen, Waterloo, Super Trouper and Take a Chance on Me performed in epic style.

The popularity of Abba's songs has continued through the decades and through the smash hit musical Mamma Mia!. The musical was turned into a film which also became a global box office sensation.

Sharon Sexton and Rob Fowler will be joined by two other top performers

Abba returned with a new album, Voyage, at the end of 2021, their first new material for 40 years. It debuted at number 1 on album charts in 18 countries, including the UK, selling more than a million copies in its first week .

West End stars Rob Fowler and Sharon Sexton will be joined by two other top performers, soon to be announced, all of whom have sung the classic ABBA songs to thousands of people during their time in Mamma Mia.! Fans can bring picnics and goodies, chairs and blankets and get ready for an uplifting evening of entertainment.

ABBA Symphonic is arranged and conducted by the Grammy-winning Steve Sidwell, who has also received nominations for Tony and Olivier Awards. He has a diverse list of credits which includes the orchestration and conducting of Robbie Williams' platinum-selling albums, Swing Both Ways and Swing When You’re Winning, the Olympic Games Closing Ceremony, Children in Need Rocks The Albert Hall and many more.