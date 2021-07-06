Enter Shikari set for Roadmender return this winter

Enter Shikari. Photo by Tom Martin.

Enter Shikari will return to Northampton in November to headline the Roadmender.

The band is due to head out on a UK tour in December, but ahead of that will play the Roadmender on Thursday, November 25.

Tickets go on sale via the band on Wednesday, July 7, at 10am and then on general sale on Friday, July 9, at 10am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enter Shikari released their sixth album, Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible, last year and recently joined other acts at the Download Festival test event.

The St Albans quartet formed in 1999 and have become one of the UK’s biggest bands, combining alternative rock, post-hardcore and electronica.

They previously headlined the Northampton venue in January 2019 as part of their Stop The Clocks tour.

Tickets cost £25 before fees and it is a 14+ show.