Enjoy special times with the family with shows at Castle

In the Night Garden Live features full-size costumes, magical puppets, and charming narration (photo: Johan Persson)

Two family favourites will be coming to life on stage in Wellingborough this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young visitors to the Castle Theatre can join Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and friends when In the Night Garden comes to town. As it celebrates 16 years of entertaining little ones and their grown-ups, the show is packed with music, puppetry and laughter.

This year’s all-new adventure, Igglepiggle’s Busy Day, is designed to be the perfect first theatre trip for toddlers and pre-schoolers – offering a relaxed, welcoming environment for young audiences and their families. With full-size costumes, magical puppets, and charming narration, it’s a gentle introduction to live performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Audiences will also witness the flying Pinky Ponk, soaring gracefully over the stage – and even over the audience. This show-stopping spectacle uses groundbreaking technology developed by Airstage, the world-renowned designers behind the London 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony and New York’s Radio City Christmas Spectacular.

Sing, dance and wish Spot a very Happy Birthday

Since its debut in 2010, In the Night Garden Live has become a cherished favourite, seen by over 1.2 million people across the UK. The production is written by Helen Eastman and directed by Will Tuckett, the acclaimed choreographer and director from the Royal Ballet.

In the Night Garden Live can be seen on Wednesday July 23 at 12 noon and 3pm and on Thursday July 24 at 10am and 12 noon.

The following month, Spot's Birthday Party promises another colourful treat. Based on the beloved Eric Hill classic Happy Birthday Spot, the playful and engaging production brings the nostalgia of Spot to the stage, capturing imaginations for children and grown-ups alike. Theatregoers can spend the day with Spot, Steve the Monkey, Tom the Crocodile, Helen the Hippo and Sally and Sam, Spot’s parents as they prepare for the best birthday party ever.

Spot's Birthday Party can be seen on Saturday August 16 at 2pm and 4pm and Sunday August 17 at 11am and 2pm.

Visit castletheatre.co.uk or call 01933 270 007 to book or for more information.