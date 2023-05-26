Enjoy sound of summer music at Kettering park - here's when performances are taking place

Kettering Bands in the Park

A popular programme of summer entertainment is returning to a Kettering park this summer with free performances for everyone to enjoy.

Bands in the Park sees musicians perform from 2pm on Sunday afternoons at the Rockingham Road Pleasure Park bandstand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Music will be hosted from June 25 to August 27 inclusive and there will be traditional brass and silver bands as well as funk, jazz, saxophones and more.

As well as having bands in the pleasure park, Kettering Town Council is spreading the music out to the town centre for two Bands in the Town events at the start and end of the season.

Most Popular

These performances will be in the Market Place on Saturday, June 10, and Saturday, September 2, from 11am.

Cllr Craig Skinner (Con), chairman of the council’s markets and events committee, said: “We know people love seeing the bandstand brought to life with music in the summer and so we are extending the programme to stretch over 10 weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are still having the traditional brass and silver bands that everyone loves but this year we are adding in some other bands this year as well to expand what we are offering.

“We also wanted to bring the music to the town centre, so we are holding two events in the Market Place this year at the start and the end of the season. All the events are free, so people can just turn up and enjoy the music this summer.”

The Bands in the Park line-up is as follows:

June 25: Kettering Town Silver Band

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

July 2: Rushden Mission Band

July 9: Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra

July 16: 60s Band

July 23: No Angels

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

July 30: Dave Johnson Jazz Band

August 6: Friday Night Konspiracy

August 13: Gretton Silver Band

August 20: Epigone Jazz

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

August 27: Corby Silver Band

The Bands in the Market Place line-up is as follows:

June 10: Raunds Temperance Band and Rhythm Junction