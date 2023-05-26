News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance

Enjoy sound of summer music at Kettering park - here's when performances are taking place

Bands in the Park returns and this year there will be traditional brass and silver bands as well as funk, jazz, saxophones and more
By Sam Wildman
Published 26th May 2023, 14:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 14:30 BST
Kettering Bands in the ParkKettering Bands in the Park
Kettering Bands in the Park

A popular programme of summer entertainment is returning to a Kettering park this summer with free performances for everyone to enjoy.

Bands in the Park sees musicians perform from 2pm on Sunday afternoons at the Rockingham Road Pleasure Park bandstand.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Music will be hosted from June 25 to August 27 inclusive and there will be traditional brass and silver bands as well as funk, jazz, saxophones and more.

As well as having bands in the pleasure park, Kettering Town Council is spreading the music out to the town centre for two Bands in the Town events at the start and end of the season.

Most Popular

    These performances will be in the Market Place on Saturday, June 10, and Saturday, September 2, from 11am.

    Cllr Craig Skinner (Con), chairman of the council’s markets and events committee, said: “We know people love seeing the bandstand brought to life with music in the summer and so we are extending the programme to stretch over 10 weeks.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    "We are still having the traditional brass and silver bands that everyone loves but this year we are adding in some other bands this year as well to expand what we are offering.

    “We also wanted to bring the music to the town centre, so we are holding two events in the Market Place this year at the start and the end of the season. All the events are free, so people can just turn up and enjoy the music this summer.”

    The Bands in the Park line-up is as follows:

    June 25: Kettering Town Silver Band

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    July 2: Rushden Mission Band

    July 9: Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra

    July 16: 60s Band

    July 23: No Angels

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    July 30: Dave Johnson Jazz Band

    August 6: Friday Night Konspiracy

    August 13: Gretton Silver Band

    August 20: Epigone Jazz

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    August 27: Corby Silver Band

    The Bands in the Market Place line-up is as follows:

    June 10: Raunds Temperance Band and Rhythm Junction

    September 2: Hannah Faulkner and Moulton 77