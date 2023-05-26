Enjoy sound of summer music at Kettering park - here's when performances are taking place
A popular programme of summer entertainment is returning to a Kettering park this summer with free performances for everyone to enjoy.
Bands in the Park sees musicians perform from 2pm on Sunday afternoons at the Rockingham Road Pleasure Park bandstand.
Music will be hosted from June 25 to August 27 inclusive and there will be traditional brass and silver bands as well as funk, jazz, saxophones and more.
As well as having bands in the pleasure park, Kettering Town Council is spreading the music out to the town centre for two Bands in the Town events at the start and end of the season.
These performances will be in the Market Place on Saturday, June 10, and Saturday, September 2, from 11am.
Cllr Craig Skinner (Con), chairman of the council’s markets and events committee, said: “We know people love seeing the bandstand brought to life with music in the summer and so we are extending the programme to stretch over 10 weeks.
"We are still having the traditional brass and silver bands that everyone loves but this year we are adding in some other bands this year as well to expand what we are offering.
“We also wanted to bring the music to the town centre, so we are holding two events in the Market Place this year at the start and the end of the season. All the events are free, so people can just turn up and enjoy the music this summer.”
The Bands in the Park line-up is as follows:
June 25: Kettering Town Silver Band
July 2: Rushden Mission Band
July 9: Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra
July 16: 60s Band
July 23: No Angels
July 30: Dave Johnson Jazz Band
August 6: Friday Night Konspiracy
August 13: Gretton Silver Band
August 20: Epigone Jazz
August 27: Corby Silver Band
The Bands in the Market Place line-up is as follows:
June 10: Raunds Temperance Band and Rhythm Junction
September 2: Hannah Faulkner and Moulton 77