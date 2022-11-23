Kettering Symphony Orchestra will play cinematic favourites old and new

Much-loved film themes will resound in Kettering this weekend when they are played live by Kettering Symphony Orchestra.

Music from the Movies will feature various works by John Williams, including music from Harry Potter, Star Wars, Jurasssic Park , E.T. , and Schindler’s List, which includes a heartfelt solo from leader Trevor Roper. They will also be playing Klaus Badelt’s rousing Pirates of the Caribbean theme and James Horner’s Music from Apollo 13.

Old favourites are represented by Monty Norman’s James Bond Theme, Churchill’s Snow White Fantasy and the Theme from Psycho by Bernard Hermann. Pianist Adam Hollingshurst will feature in the Andante from Mozart’s piano concerto No. 21 which became famous as the theme to Elvira Madigan.

The orchestra will be conducted by Graham Tear.

The concert takes place at the Salvation Army Citadel, 66 Rockingham Rd, Kettering on Saturday November 26, from 7.30pm.