Empyre will release their new album in March.

Northants rock quartet Empyre have released new single Relentless, the title track from their sophomore album which will be released in March.

Relentless was recorded between pandemic lockdowns and follows their 2019 debut Self Aware and its acoustic re-working, The Other Side which followed last year.

Empyre again encamped at Parlour Recording Studio in Kettering to record the 10-track album with Neil Haynes, before handing mixing duties to Chris Clancy at Audioworks (Machine Head, Those Damn Crows, Massive Wagons).

First single and album title track Relentless showcases Empyre’s work ethic and ethos, and musically, the hard rock track will resonate with listeners in their scene.

Talking about the track, the band said: “Relentless, at least in title, reflects Empyre and our level of dedication and ambition.

“Whilst the album as a whole is not pure hard rock, we felt the best way to introduce it would be with a striking and formidable title track, letting Relentless set the tone in terms of intensity.”

Empyre comprise of singer and guitarist Henrik Steenholdt, guitarist Did Coles, bassist Grant Hockley and drummer Elliot Bale.

The band recently signed to Kscope, finding themselves alongside the likes of TesseracT, The Pineapple Thief and Envy of None, on a label that has previously released albums from Steven Wilson, Porcupine Tree and Tangerine Dream.

Frontman Steenholdt said: “We write arena rock and playing arena stages is something we aim for.

“I won’t be happy until I’m standing on that arena stage.”

Other tracks such as Waking Light and Hit And Run capture the band’s more commercial side, featuring a warm, enveloping sound, while Forget Me showcases the album’s emotive edge, as the haunting, delicate ballad builds to a euphoric ending, a song that would be at home on the arena stage.

Empyre have had a busy summer playing festivals and have recently been on tour with Vintage Caravan.

Since their debut, Empyre have won Classic Rock Magazine’s Track Of The Week on three separate occasions.

They have also been championed by the likes of Planet Rock and Kerrang! and are one of very few rock acts to be featured on ‘Whispering’ Bob Harris’ Under The Apple Tree Sessions.

Relentless is released on March 31 and will be available on limited edition red vinyl, CD and digitally.

All pre-orders via the Eyesore Merch band store will receive a hand-signed photo and an exclusive free download of Empyre’s unreleased cover of the David Guetta & Sia track Titanium.

A limited-edition boxed version and other bundles are available.