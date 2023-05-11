Editors will headline the Roadmender in June. Photo by Rahi Rezvani.

Editors will headline the Roadmender next month, playing an exclusive ‘warm-up’ gig ahead of a series of European shows.

The alternative rock six-piece are due to play festivals including Pinkpop in Holland, Rock Werchter in Belgium, Ejekt in Greece and Weekend Beach in Spain in the coming months and ahead of travelling to Europe, will headline the Northampton venue on Wednesday, June 14.

Formed in the early 2000s in the West Midlands, Editors released their seventh album EBM last year.

The band’s 2005 debut, The Back Room, was shortlisted for the Mercury Prize while its 2007 successor An End Has A Start and 2009’s In This Light and On This Evening both topped the UK album charts.

Throughout their career, the band – fronted by singer Tom Smith – has melded alternative, post-punk and electronic dark wave genres, releasing acclaimed singles including Bullets, Smokers Outside The Hospital Doors, Papillon and Sugar.

For their latest album, Editors welcomed new member Benjamin John Power, aka Ivor Novello winning producer and composer Blanck Mass, into the band.

Tickets cost £30 and go on sale at 10am on Friday, May 12, via https://www.seetickets.com and https://www.theroadmender.com