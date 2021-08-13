East Northants church concert will have sax appeal
Proceeds will go to air ambulance and church
A bank holiday concert will have sax appeal to music lovers.
Take3 Saxophone Trio with special guests from the Rutland Saxophone Choir will perform at Fotheringhay Church from 3pm to 4pm on Bank Holiday Monday, August 30m21
Take3 are all professionally qualified musicians with an extensive level of expertise in education, performance and formal assessment.
The programme will include Por Una Cabeza, Wonderful Tonight, Autumn Leaves, Sunny side of the street, Summertime, Besame Mucho, Sir Duke, Comedy for Saxophones and California dreamin’
The recital is free of charge but donations would be much appreciated on your exit.
Proceeds will be split 50/50 with Magpas air ambulance and the church.