East Midlands Charity, CLICK Arts Foundation are releasing a Charity Single on 24th August 2023

CLICK Arts Foundation is a grant-giving charity born out of community theatre group CLICK Productions (celebrating 30 years of performing for and with local communities and charities on August 30th 2023). The Foundation offers grants up to £2000 to support grassroots arts projects – details and application forms on their website www.clickartsfoundation.org.uk . They are currently taking applications for their December 2023 funding cycle.

The single itself sees them partner up with Together in Harmony (a virtual choir) and The United African Association Northampton Dancing Drums, with all singers recording at home (to enable greater inclusivity) and sending in their voice tracks. It features vocals from as far afield as Australia, the USA and Singapore! Karen, appearing on the single said of being involved (all the way from Brisbane): “I care for my elderly Mum (she’s 94) so I don’t get a lot of time out for myself. I know how lucky I am to still have my Mum, however I appreciate being able to join in with something like this more than I can say.”; more locally, Christine added “…I never leave the house, so being able to give back a little is a privilege”.

Audrey adds “Through my presenting with NLive Radio, I meet so many people giving up their time and talents for others, and it’s not just a ‘feel the love’ thing, but volunteering and fundraising helps develop new skills, friendships, opportunities, and even healthy habits! Kobalt Music who licensed the video told us ‘It’s a very moving video and a great way to see the work the volunteers have done.’ …so we can’t wait to share it.”

Drum track session

The single was mixed and mastered at FitDog Studios, Northamptonshire, who also hosted a recording day for the Drummers to record their track, and is being distributed by Horus Music headquartered in Leicester, who specifically support charity singles.

The Charities/Community Groups involved in the video, which has been edited by Connor Mclean of Haymarg Productions are: The Lewis Foundation, Power of the Mind Networks, The Hope Centre, Affinity Day Care CIC, NDAS, Sixfields Upton Parkrun, Level Water, The Performing Room, and of course the UAA Dancing Drums. Any money from song downloads received by CLICK Arts Foundation will be distributed between the registered charities – but listeners are encouraged to donate directly to the charities (or perhaps give up some time) so they can continue their excellent work.

You Will Be Found will be available for pre-order from Monday August 20th:https://music.apple.com/us/album/you-will-be-found-charity-single-feat-the-united/1698709111?ls=1&app=itunes