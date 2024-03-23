Dutty Moonshine Band, Leyla McCalla and Bobby Baker among acts added to Greenbelt Festival line-up

The Dutty Moonshine Big Band.

The Dutty Moonshine Band, Leyla McCalla and Bobby Baker are among the latest names to be added to this year’s Greenbelt Festival.

Greenbelt is set to return to Boughton House near Kettering this summer from Thursday, August 22, to Sunday, August 25.

Each week, organisers are revealing the details of performers who will join the line-up.

Leyla McCalla.

The Dutty Moonshine Big Band were born out of the eclectic Oxford and Bristol music scenes in 2015 and their electro-swing sound mixes everything from big band to dancehall.

The 14-piece collective are described as ‘Duke Ellington meets UK garage,’ and as ‘12-bar blues given the drum-and-bass treatment’.

Leyla McCalla is a multilingual singer-songwriter who was born in New York City to Haitian emigrants and activists.

Her mastery of the cello, tenor banjo and guitar reflects the union of her Haitian roots.

Bobby Baker.

She will be performing her new album Sun Without the Heat at Greenbelt.

The record weaves Afrobeat, Ethiopian modalities, Brazilian Tropicalismo and American folk and blues together.

Sophie Grace Chappel is the first openly transgender philosophy professor in the UK and will be speaking about her new book Trans Figured: On Being a Transgender person in a Cisgender World.

Chappel is someone who has held a lifelong commitment to her Christian faith in tension with her struggle to express her true identity and be loved and accepted by the church.

Sophie Grace Chappel.

Also at Greenbelt will be Bobby Baker who is one of this year’s high-profile artists in residence.

Bobby has been making work and putting on shows about motherhood, domesticity, feminism and equal rights since the 1980s and it will be her first return to Greenbelt in a decade.

Joining the line-up is also renowned sociologist and scholar of race, inequality and education, Jason Arday.

At the age of three, Ardy was diagnosed with a form of Autism Spectrum Disorder, which meant he was unable to speak until he was 11, or read or write until he was 18.

Jason Arday.

Despite being told he would spend his adult life in assisted living and need lifelong support, he went to college, trained as a teacher and launched his academic career.

Today, his area of academic expertise is in the sociology of education.

He is also the youngest black person ever appointed to a professorship at Cambridge.

The latest names revealed by organisers join previously announced acts which include Corinne Bailey Rae, Justice in Motion, Kate Raworth, Akram Abdulfattah, Flamy Grant, London Afrobeat Collective, Darren McGravey, The McCray Sisters and Dr Gail Bradbrook.

Festival goers can also spread the cost with Greenbelt’s monthly interest free instalment plan until July.

Tier one adult weekend tickets start from £160 for those who choose the Supported price, £202 for the festival’s Standard ticket and then up to £244 for the pay-it-forward Supporter ticket. Tier one tickets are only available until the end of April when prices will increase.