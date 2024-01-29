Dreadzone and The Orb are playing a co-headline gig at the Roadmender in April.

Both acts are hitting the road together for the first time to play six headline gigs across the UK.

Each will play an hour set each night, with either Gred Dred or Alex Paterson opening proceedings with a DJ set.

Electronic dub reggae five-piece Dreadzone formed in London in the early 1990s and released their first album 360° in 1993.

Two years later their single Little Britain reached number 20 in the UK Singles Chart.

Their latest album, Dread Times, was released in 2017.

The Orb comprise formed in the late 1980s and are known for pioneering the UK’s ambient house movement.

They released their acclaimed debut album The Orb’s Adventures Beyond The Ultraworld in 1991.

The following year, its successor U.F.Orb topped the UK albums chart.

Their lates album Prism was released last year.

Dreadzone and The Orb play the Northampton venue on Saturday, April 13.

Tickets cost £30 in advance before fees. Doors open at 7.30pm.

Pre-sale tickets are available at 10am on Wednesday, January 31, via Seetickets before going on general sale on Friday, February 2 at 10am.

This is a 14+ event but anyone under the age of 18 needs to be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, visit https://www.theroadmender.com/event/dreadzone-vs-the-orb-co-headline-tour and https://www.seetickets.com