The legendary DJ Yoda is returning to Northampton for the first time in more than a decade as part of his 50th Anniversary Of Hip-Hop tour.

The DJ will headline the Roadmender on Saturday, September 21, where – alongside some of the best hip hop tracks ever made – Yoda will be giving a visual representation of the music and culture on screen.

DJ Yoda is a multi-award-winning hip-hop DJ and producer who has headlined festivals and clubs around the world.

No typical club DJ, his interests lie in finding fresh and unique ways to bring turntables out of the club, getting involved in bespoke collaborations.

He has previously worked with classical composers to neuroscientists, from bands to film directors, Dr Dre to Dame Evelyn Glennie, from Banksy to Mark Ronson and from BBC Radio 4 to the BFI.

Yoda is internationally respected for his turntablism and the viral success of his Stranger Things mix racked up more than a half million plays on Soundcloud - culminating in his UK Tour of Stranger Things The Mixtape Live.

He was Dr Dre’s first choice to record a guest mix on his inaugural Beats 1 show for Apple Music in 2015 and was one of a select band of artists to perform at Banksy’s pop-up Bemusement Park, Dismaland.

His eclectic series of How to Cut & Paste mixtapes offer a uniquely British take on hip-hop music and culture.

Yoda was one of the first DJs to master the art of re-scoring classic films and in 2014 he was commissioned to create DJ Yoda Goes to the Sci-Fi Movies as part of the BFI’s Sonic Cinema event.

BBC Radio 6 Music gave him the platform to make history with the world’s first audio- visual radio mix while BBC Radio 4 invited Yoda to mash-up the entire station, remixing The Archers, The Shipping Forecast, John Humphries and more in one of his most sublime and surreal adventures yet as part of their BBC Music Day.

In 2016, Yoda’s journey into popular culture continued with DJ Yoda: A History of Gaming which premiered at the London Film Festival charting some of the best loved and most fondly remembered games from the early 1980s to the present.

Support at the Northampton venue is by Bedford’s Mass C.