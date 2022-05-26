DJ Meg Ward joins Pete Tong Ibiza Classics line-up

Meg Ward

Multi-faceted producer and DJ Meg Ward has been revealed as the support act who will open for the Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics which heads to Franklin’s Gardens in June.

Through what can only be described as an innate passion and love for electronic music, Ward has diligently worked to hone a unique sound that comprises driving basslines and synth-heavy compositions - the likes of which have been heard at some of the world’s most prestigious venues and festivals, such as Creamfields, The Warehouse Project and Motion Bristol to name just a few.

Her productions and DJ sets are distinctly house-oriented, incorporating elements of the classic rave sounds of the 90s.

Pete Tong / Ibiza Classics. Photo by Carsten Windhorst / FRPAP.com

Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics on Friday, June 24, will combine unparalleled production, awe inspiring visuals, a mix of new songs as well as your favourite club tracks from past decades.

Joining Tong will be the Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Jules Buckley.

In celebration of the show, Northampton Saints artist in residence, Jeremy Houghton, has collaborated with Tong to create a painting of the Ibiza Classics show.

The painting was part of an auction lot at the Northampton Saints end of season awards, raising money for the Northampton Saints Foundation.

Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics with the Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Jules Buckley.

Talking about the show, Pete Tong, said: “It’s been an amazing journey and the show has evolved year on year.

“Obviously, we had to pause for the pandemic, but we were able to record a bunch of new music and revitalise the show.

“Now in 2022, we’ve got a whole wealth of material to pick from.

“It’s always great to play outside – we’ve built a big production where the whole thing is about taking people to Ibiza in a big audio-visual extravaganza experience.”

As the voice of Radio 1’s prestigious dance programming, there are few individuals in the world of dance music who can claim the kind of influence Pete Tong has had over the last 20 years.

With an unmatched ear for new talent, Tong has become the leading tastemaker of the electronic generation.

While he’s known publicly as Pete Tong the DJ, behind the scenes, he’s an industry icon and last week released a Tiesto remix of the Ibiza Classics’ staple You Got The Love.

Promoters Music Plus Sport specialises in large-scale concerts at sport venues and events.

Since Its beginnings in 2013, it has promoted more than 130 concerts attended by 1.2 million people across the UK.

Tickets are on sale now via https://www.musicplussport.com/whatson-event/pete-tong

Tickets cost £47.04 for standing with seating tickets available from £50.40 to £70.