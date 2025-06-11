Daytime disco to celebrate Britpop and indie anthems at the Roadmender

What's The Story? takes place next weekend at the Roadmender.

Three DJs are teaming up for a ‘daytime indie-disco’ which is promising some of the biggest Britpop tunes and alternative anthems at the Roadmender next weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s The Story? has been a regular name on Northampton’s club scene for a decade and to celebrate its 10th anniversary and ahead of Oasis’ reformation and live return this summer, the team behind it are urging people to join them for a celebration of the genre.

Talking about the concept and what people can expect on the night, What’s The Story? DJ Anthony Antell said: “The playlist as you can probably guess will centre very much around 90s indie anthems, Britpop, Manchester along with a smattering of 80s and early 00s for good measure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The day disco thing has become massive and as someone that's DJ'd for a long time, I never expected people would be going out at 3pm in the afternoon to dance to old Britpop tunes.

“The Oasis reunion and the upcoming gigs have really kicked off everybody's interest and it should be a fun summer hopefully.

“Our hopes are simply to play some beloved tunes to a bunch of likeminded people and have a bit of a dance while re-living the glory days.”

Mr Antell will be joined at the Northampton venue by DJ Steve Facer and promoter and DJ Phil Moore from The Black Prince.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On picking the Roadmender for the event, Mr Antell said the venue had been “absolutely pivotal” in his lifetime – having seen the likes of Oasis, Pulp, Blur, Radiohead, Manic Street Preachers, Paul Weller and Suede all play at the venue.

He added: “It is a really important venue for the town and long may that continue.”

What’s The Story? takes place on Saturday, June 21, from 3pm to 8pm.

Tickets cost £9 in advance before fees via https://skiddle.com/e/40808258.