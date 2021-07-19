Corby's West End star brings Neil Diamond and Elvis show to Northampton

Fisher Stevens sings the songs of Neil Diamond and Elvis Presley

There will be a beautiful noise coming up from the Northampton streets as West End star Fisher Stevens brings the music of Neil Diamond and Elvis Presley to the Deco.

Fisher has made a name for himself playing the lead role of Neil Diamond in the hit touring production A Beautiful Noise. The multi-instrumentalist and singer also headlines his own Elvis Presley spectacular.

“Every year,” says Fisher, “I combine the two in a show exclusively for local music fans in a production titled The King and Diamond Show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“After a year crisscrossing the UK between The Highlands and Cornwall with my shows, it’s something I particularly look forward to – a chance to let my hair down with friends, family and local theatregoers.”

The King and Diamond is a non-stop, hit-packed show that combines Neil Diamond classics Sweet Caroline, Song Sung Blue, Cracklin ’Rosie and Forever in Blue Jeans with Elvis Presley standards Burning Love, Heartbreak Hotel, All Shook Up, In the Ghetto, American Trilogy plus many, many more, all performed with the amazing band who tour with Fisher on both his theatre shows!

Costumes, instruments and stage settings recreate the energy and excitement of the original artistes.