Your guide to the month ahead in British Wrestling, including events, current champions and a spotlight on a UK promotion

Don’t just wait for the WWE or AEW to roll back into town to get your live wrestling fix.

Each month, we dive into one of the many British promotions running shows across the country, while also looking at the calendar of events for the month ahead.

We also take a look at all the current UK wrestling champions in each promotion, so you know whose bandwagon to hitch your ride onto going forward.

Welcome to the inaugural edition of our new monthly column, your definitive guide to all things British wrestling - the BritWres Report.

The UK scene, or ‘BritWres’ as it’s affectionately known, is in the midst of a remarkable renaissance, offering a diverse array of promotions, talented athletes, and unforgettable events, and we are here to help shed a light on some of those homegrown promotions to show you that you’re not just limited to WWE or AEW tours of the United Kingdom to get your squared circle fix.

What wrestling events from the number of UK promotions are taking place throughout September 2025? | Canva

Each month, we will delve into the world of homegrown wrestling, shining a spotlight on promotions you may or may not know about (yet) and providing a guide to some of the key events taking place.

Each month, we’ll aim to cover upcoming events from numerous promotions, provide a rundown of all the current champions, and perhaps even include a chat with local wrestlers in the future—who knows?

Whether you’re a long-time fan or a newcomer looking for your next obsession, consider this your guide to what’s happening each month in the world of British wrestling.

So - who do we focus on first? How about the wrestling promotion that currently has a working relationship with one of the most iconic international wrestling promotions to emerged from the Japanese (puroresu) scene?

Spotlight: Who are Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro)?

RevPro has become renowned among British Wrestling fans for its hard-hitting style and partnership with New Japan Pro Wrestling. | Revolution Pro Wrestling

Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro) was formed in 2012 by Andy Quildan, a co-founder of the promotion International Pro Wrestling: United Kingdom (IPW:UK).

Quildan left IPW:UK with a vision to create a new company focused purely on high-quality, in-ring wrestling, and his timing was crucial. RevPro arrived at the perfect time to be a driving force in the resurgence of the British wrestling scene.

The promotion is now widely considered to be the premier UK destination for in-ring action and presents "British wrestling at its best." What truly sets it apart is its strong, long-standing working relationship with major international partners, most notably New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW).

This partnership has made RevPro a vital hub for fans to see some of the world’s most talented wrestlers compete on UK soil, from homegrown stars to global titans. The promotion has been instrumental in showcasing the technical prowess and athletic calibre of British wrestling to an international audience.

Who are some noteworthy wrestlers who worked for RevPro?

Kassius Ohno of the USA fights Zack Sabre Jr of Great Britain during the Progress Wrestling Super Strong Style 16 final at Alexandra Palace on May 7, 2018 in London, England. | Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Zack Sabre Jr.

The master of technical wrestling, Zack Sabre Jr. cemented his reputation as a world-class competitor in RevPro. His intricate submission holds and cunning in-ring psychology were perfectly showcased in the promotion, establishing him as a top star and leading to his incredible success in Japan.

Will Ospreay

Often hailed as one of the best wrestlers in the world today, Will Ospreay’s rise to international stardom began with his incredibleperformances in RevPro. His high-flying, innovative style and epic rivalries on the RevPro stage made him a global sensation, leading to his monumental career in NJPW and later the WWE.

Ricochet

While already a known name, Ricochet’s time in RevPro gave him a massive boost in the UK and European markets. His gravity-defying moves and incredible athleticism made him a standout, further cementing his reputation as one of the most breath-taking performers in wrestling.

International Stars

RevPro also served as a stage for international legends to have classic matches in the UK, including the likes of AJ Styles, Kazuchika Okada, and Hiroshi Tanahashi, giving British fans a chance to see some of the all-time greats up close.

Where can I watch RevPro events on TV?

RevPro OnDemand is the promotion's equivalent of wrestling Netflix. It offers unlimited access to their entire back catalogue, including over 10 years of history and shows featuring some of the biggest names in pro wrestling.

You can subscribe on a monthly or yearly basis right inside the app. The service is available on your computer, mobile devices (iOS and Android), and can be cast to a TV. New shows are uploaded within 48 hours of the final bell, and select events are streamed live. The service features shows, interviews, and more, with no ads.

What UK promotions are running events in September?

The following promotions have confirmed events running throughout the month; for more details, click on the relevant links for ticketing and card information.

RevPro

World Association of Wrestling (WAW)

September 6: Road to Frightmare (WAW Performance Centre, 3a Diamond Road, Norwich, Norfolk, NR6 6AN)

September 13: Live Wrestling in Holbeach (Holbeach Community Centre 46-74 Fishpond Lane, Holbeach, Spalding PE12 7DQ)

September 27: WAW Wrestling (WAW Performance Centre 3a Diamond Road, Norwich, Norfolk, NR6 6AN)

Pro Wrestling Chaos

September 13: 12 Years of Chaos (King's Oak Academy, Bristol, South Gloucestershire, BS15 4JT, GB)

British Kingdom Pro-Wrestling

September 13: Global Takeover (The Deanery Theatre, The Deanery CE Academy, Peglars Way, Wichelstowe, Swindon, SN1 7DA)

September 14: Live Mega Show (Walkabout, 65-74 Saint Mary Street, Cardiff CF10 1FA)

ATTACK! Pro Wrestling

TNT Extreme Wrestling

Who are the current UK champions in some of the UK’s major promotions?

Currently, here are your reigning champions across the wide range of BritWres promotions as of writing

RevPro

Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship: Sha Samuels (won August 23 2025)

Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship: Nino Bryant (won June 22 2025)

Undisputed British Women's Championship: Mercedes Moné (won January 5 2025)

Undisputed British Tag Team Championship: Young Guns (Ethan Allen and Luke Jacobs) (won March 16 2025)

PROGRESS

PROGRESS World Championship: Man Like DeReiss (won August 25 2025)

PROGRESS Wrestling Atlas Championship: Gene Munn (won August 25 2025)

PROGRESS Wrestling Proteus Championship Paul Walter Hauser (won April 17 2025)

PROGRESS Tag Team Championship: Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos and Kid Lykos II) (won June 29 2025)

PROGRESS Women's Championship: Rhio (won May 4 2025)

Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW)

ICW World Heavyweight Championship: Rhio (won August 31, 2025)

ICW Zero-G Championship: Jack Morris (won August 31 2025)

ICW Tag Team Championship: Arcade Violence (Brody Turnbull & Jake Lawless) (won August 31, 2025)

ICW Women's World Championship: Lana Austin (won September 1 2024)

Pro Wrestling: EVE

Pro-Wrestling: EVE Championship: Nyla Rose (won August 23 2025)

Pro-Wrestling: EVE International Championship: Kris Statlander(won July 4 2025)

Pro-Wrestling: EVE Tag Team Championship: Lallie (Hollie Barlow and Lana Austin) (won August 1 2025)

World Association of Wrestling (WAW)

WAW World Heavyweight Championship: RKJ (won April 12 2025)

WAW World Tag Team Championship: The Staff (Mr. Hayward & Sir Ryan Matthews) (won August 17 2024)

WAW World Light Heavyweight Championship: Sir Ryan Matthews (won February 28 2025)

WAW European Heavyweight Championship: Swede (won August 26 2024)

WAW British Heavyweight Championship: Nathan Black (won October 18 2024)

WAW People's Championship: Kobe Nitro (won April 12 2025)

WAW Under-23 Championship: Jaiden Docwra (won February 19 2022)

WAW Academy Championship: Rocket Raistlin (won February 1 2025)

WAW Academy Tag Team Championship: The Ringmasters (Steven Willett & Oliver Campbell) (won April 12 2025)

Pro Wrestling Chaos

Undisputed King of Chaos Championship: Brendan White (won April 26 2025)

Knights of Chaos Championships: Connor Mills & Nico Angelo (won June 7 2025)

Maiden of Chaos Championship: Rayne Leverkusen (won February 8 2025)

Lord of the Internet: Simon Miller (won June 7 2025)

British Kingdom Pro-Wrestling

Brit King Pro Heavyweight Championship: Eddie Ryan (won March 8 2025)

Brit King Pro Junior Heavyweight Championship: Prince Phoenix (won January 17 2025)

Brit King Pro Tag Team Championship: Tiger Ali & Saime Sahin (won September 2 2023)

ATTACK! Pro Wrestling

ATTACK! Championship: James Ellis (won May 18 2025)

ATTACK! Tag Team Championship: Legion Of Bloom (Lil' Johnny The Sunflower & Sonny The Sunflower) (won August 30 2025)

ATTACK! 24:7 Championship: Nino Bryant (won August 30 2025)

New Generation Wrestling

NGW Undisputed Championship: Myles Kayman (won October 18 2024)

NGW Tag Team Championship: Yorkshire Tough (Reece & Rogan) (won October 18 2024)

NGW Woman Championship: Allexis Falcon (won June 27 2025)

NGW Gen X Championship: Jack Bandicoot (won June 27 2025)

Pro Wrestling Championship

PCW Heavyweight Championship: Big T (won July 14 2024)

PCW Tag Team Championship: Death Row (Dan Whyte and Kane Korso) (won March 18 2023)

PCW Cruiserweight Championship: Jordan Kane (won September 21 2024)

PCW Women's Championship: Commander Stephanie Sterling (won March 18 2023)

TNT Extreme Wrestling

TNT World Championship: Tate Mayfairs (won September 17 2023)

TNT Extreme Division Championship: Emersyn Jayne (won March 29 2025)

TNT IGNition Championship: MVK (won February 4 2024)

TNT Ultra X Championship: Che Monet (won May 31 2025)

TNT King of the Ring Crew Championship: Max Brooker (won February 3 2024)

TNT Tag Team Championship: Temple Of Malum (Isaac North and Rob Drake) (won September 28 2024)

TNT Women's Championship: Lana Austin (won May 31 2025)

TNT IGNition Women’s Championship: Lana Austin (won May 31 2025)

TNT Women's Tag Team Championship: Experience (LA Taylor and Skye Smitson) (won January 25 2025)

Are you a local wrestling promoter running a show in October and wish to be included in our next calendar of events? Drop the writer of this article an email for potential inclusion or to let us know details of your promotion itself.