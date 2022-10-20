Reef are headlining the Roadmender this winter. Photo by Simon Buck.

Acclaimed Brit rockers Reef have announced details of their rescheduled UK tour and will now headline the Roadmender next April.

The band were due to play at the Northampton venue in November, but the gig and the rest of their UK dates were postponed earlier this month. They will now headline the Northampton venue on Friday, April 14.

Since forming in 1993, Reef have sold more than three million albums, had nine UK top 40 singles, released six top 40 albums and penned arguably one of the biggest rock songs of the 1990s with their top 10 single Place Your Hands which was produced by legendary producer George Drakoulias.

Reef’s line-up comprises of original members Gary Stringer (vocals) and Jack Bessant (bassist), long term guitarist Jesse Wood and drummer Luke Bullen. Live, the quartet are joined by guitarist Amy Newton.

Reef’s latest album Shoot Me Your Ace was released in April and soared into the top 20 of the UK Album Charts.

Since its release, the band has opened for the likes of the Rolling Stones at their Olympic stadium show in Munich, headlined the Avalon Stage at Glastonbury and are currently getting set to perform at a selection of festivals across the UK and Europe this summer.