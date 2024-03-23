Bootleg band bring Beatles hits back to Royal & Derngate next month
A limited number of tickets remain for the gig at the Northampton venue on Monday, April 15.
The Bootleg Beatles will be bringing the sounds of the iconic quartet back to Northampton next month as part of their latest UK tour
With a fastidious attention to detail, the band manage to spectacularly recreate the sound and look of the Fab Four through each iconic phase of their illustrious career.
With a little help from their ever-popular orchestral ensemble, the magical multi-media show is a must-see for Beatles fans of all ages.
The Bootleg Beatles headline the Northampton venue on Monday, April 15.
Tickets cost £36.50 before fees via https://www.royalandderngate.co.uk