The Bootleg Beatles.

The Bootleg Beatles will be bringing the sounds of the iconic quartet back to Northampton next month as part of their latest UK tour

With a fastidious attention to detail, the band manage to spectacularly recreate the sound and look of the Fab Four through each iconic phase of their illustrious career.

With a little help from their ever-popular orchestral ensemble, the magical multi-media show is a must-see for Beatles fans of all ages.

The Bootleg Beatles headline the Northampton venue on Monday, April 15.