Bingo Evening Wellingborough Walks Action Group

Fun, food and fundraising for the trees at 6.30pm on Friday 18th August at St Andrews Church Hall, Wellingborough.
By Julie RobinsonContributor
Published 8th Aug 2023, 10:18 BST- 1 min read

All are welcome to join in an evening of fun and food at St Andrews Church Hall on Friday 18th August 6.30pm.

Tickets for the bingo are £10, which includes bingo games, and a jacket potato with a choice of fillings plus buffet. Drinks and other snacks will be available to buy, and a fundraising raffle will also be held.

Funds raised will go towards the Wellingborough Walks Action Group campaign and legal action to prevent the felling of the remaining lime trees still under threat at the southern end of London Road, Wellingborough.

Further details available on the website saveourtrees.co.uk/bingo or contact Wellingborough Eco Group members or ask your local WWAG member.

