Billy Lockett to play intimate birthday gig at Black Prince

Published 16th Jul 2024, 14:26 BST
Billy Lockett on stage at the A Perfect Day festival at Delapre Park in Northampton on Sunday, June 16, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.Billy Lockett on stage at the A Perfect Day festival at Delapre Park in Northampton on Sunday, June 16, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.
Billy Lockett will play an intimate headline gig at The Black Prince in Northampton next month.​

The singer-songwriter from Northampton is heading out on a European tour in October but ahead of that will headline a birthday gig at the Abington Square venue on Thursday, August 15.

Tickets cost £20 before fees and a ticket and limited edition candle bundle is also available.

Lockett recently played at the A Perfect Day Festival in Northampton and at Hyde Park in London supporting Andrea Bocelli.

Tickets are available via https://www.eventbrite.co.uk

