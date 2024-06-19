Billy Lockett picked by award winning jazz musician Jamie Cullum to join him on 14-date UK winter tour

Billy Lockett on stage at the A Perfect Day festival at Delapre Park in Northampton on Sunday, June 16, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.

Billy Lockett has been picked by award winning jazz pop act Jamie Cullum to open for him on 14 dates across the country this winter.

Cullum announced details of his UK tour back in March, but today revealed that the Northants singer songwriter will join him.

Lockett said: “I have some good news and some bad news. Good news is Jamie Cullum has kindly asked me to support him on his whole UK tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Jamie is one of my biggest influences in music and a big reason why I started playing piano so this is a real honour.

Billy Lockett on stage at the A Perfect Day festival at Delapre Park in Northampton on Sunday, June 16, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.

“When I told my mum about it she reminded me of the time I was showing her videos of him on YouTube when I was 17.

“Bad news is it gives me even less time to make the second album which means I need to push both that and the UK headline dates back to next year.

“I hate doing things like this but I need to focus on getting the music right and it can’t be rushed plus touring with Jamie is a huge opportunity I can’t say no to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lockett added that a silver lining to having to push back work on his second album and own headline tour was that he would be able to play additional dates in Bristol, Nottingham, Liverpool and Oxford when he heads out on his own shows which will now be in February.

Lockett recently joined acts including James Arthur, Mae Stephens, Charlotte Carpenter, the Northants Sings Out choir, Andy Crofts and Balter, ADMT, Doloras Forever and Jaden Ngonda at the A Perfect Day Festival at Delpare Park in Northampton.

Lockett released his debut album Abington Grove in 2023 and this year has already played gigs across Europe and performed at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Jamie Cullum has released nine studio albums and numerous awards during his career

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for Jamie Cullum’s headline tour are on sale now and available via https://linktr.ee/jamie_cullum

Lockett and Cullum will play the following days in November:

Monday, November 11, Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

Tuesday, November 12, Barbican, York

Wednesday, November 13, Symphony Hall, Birmingham

Friday, November 15, Beacon, Bristol

Saturday, November 16, Arena, Swansea

Monday, November 18, Regent Theatre, Ipswich

Tuesday, November 19, New Theatre, Oxford

Thursday, November 21, Guildhall, Portsmouth

Saturday, November 22, Royal Festival Hall, London

Sunday, November 24, SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

Monday, November 25, Concert Hall, Perth

Tuesday, November 26, Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

Thursday, November 28, Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham