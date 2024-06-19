Billy Lockett picked by award winning jazz musician Jamie Cullum to join him on 14-date UK winter tour
Cullum announced details of his UK tour back in March, but today revealed that the Northants singer songwriter will join him.
Lockett said: “I have some good news and some bad news. Good news is Jamie Cullum has kindly asked me to support him on his whole UK tour.
“Jamie is one of my biggest influences in music and a big reason why I started playing piano so this is a real honour.
“When I told my mum about it she reminded me of the time I was showing her videos of him on YouTube when I was 17.
“Bad news is it gives me even less time to make the second album which means I need to push both that and the UK headline dates back to next year.
“I hate doing things like this but I need to focus on getting the music right and it can’t be rushed plus touring with Jamie is a huge opportunity I can’t say no to.”
Lockett added that a silver lining to having to push back work on his second album and own headline tour was that he would be able to play additional dates in Bristol, Nottingham, Liverpool and Oxford when he heads out on his own shows which will now be in February.
Lockett recently joined acts including James Arthur, Mae Stephens, Charlotte Carpenter, the Northants Sings Out choir, Andy Crofts and Balter, ADMT, Doloras Forever and Jaden Ngonda at the A Perfect Day Festival at Delpare Park in Northampton.
Lockett released his debut album Abington Grove in 2023 and this year has already played gigs across Europe and performed at London’s Royal Albert Hall.
Jamie Cullum has released nine studio albums and numerous awards during his career
Tickets for Jamie Cullum’s headline tour are on sale now and available via https://linktr.ee/jamie_cullum
Lockett and Cullum will play the following days in November:
Monday, November 11, Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
Tuesday, November 12, Barbican, York
Wednesday, November 13, Symphony Hall, Birmingham
Friday, November 15, Beacon, Bristol
Saturday, November 16, Arena, Swansea
Monday, November 18, Regent Theatre, Ipswich
Tuesday, November 19, New Theatre, Oxford
Thursday, November 21, Guildhall, Portsmouth
Saturday, November 22, Royal Festival Hall, London
Sunday, November 24, SEC Armadillo, Glasgow
Monday, November 25, Concert Hall, Perth
Tuesday, November 26, Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool
Thursday, November 28, Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
Friday, November 28, The Glasshouse, Gateshead
