Billy Lockett announces UK tour following release of debut LP Abington Grove
The 12-date tour will include four in-store performances at record shops including Northampton’s Spun Out as well as headline gigs.
Billy Lockett has announced a UK tour and new single to support his debut album Abington Grove which is released today.
The Northampton singer songwriter will play 12-dates across the UK in April and May which include an in-store hometown performance at record shop Spun Out.
He has also today released the seventh single from Abington Grove, Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself.
A song with a message of self-love and ‘powering through the dark days’, the track sees the singer-songwriter manoeuvre his rich vocals to falsetto peaks, partnered against rich piano, low slung drum beats and euphoric crescendo of emotion.
Lockett said: “This song is about muting the constant voice in your head telling you that you’re not good enough.
“It’s about self-love and realising that doing your best is enough and you are enough.
“Since writing this song I’ve used this as a mantra for my life, it’s really helped me personally. “Hopefully, it helps others too.”
Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself follows previous single Miss Missing You which was playlisted across BBC Radio 2 and BBC National.
Abington Grove, which is released via Photo Finish Records, is a debut that has been more than a decade in the making and is named after the street Lockett grew up on.
Billy started working on the album following his father’s death, writing the songs in the cellar of their old house.
Lockett has previously supported the likes of Lana Del Ray, Lewis Capaldi, Birdy, and KT Tunstall while amassing more than 140 million collective streams and tens of thousands of fans across.
Tickets for Lockett’s three in-store performances at Rough Trade are on sale now. Admission to Spun Out will be free.
A pre-sale for the remaining dates beings on Wednesday, February 22, before tickets go on general sale on Friday, February 24.
Abington Grove is available digitally, on CD and on vinyl.
For more information, visit www.billylockett.com
BILLY LOCKETT 2023 INSTORE + UK TOUR DATES
Mon 17 Apr - Rough Trade Nottingham
Weds 19 Apr - Rough Trade East, London
Thurs 20 Apr - Rough Trade Bristol
Sat 22 Apr – Spun Out, Northampton
Weds 26 Apr - Sheffield, Leadmill Steel Stage
Thu 27 Apr - Manchester, Manchester Academy 3
Fri 28 Apr - Brighton, Patterns
Sun 30 Apr - Bournemouth, Canvas
Wed 3 May - Oxford, The Bullingdon
Thu 4 May - London, Cadogan Hall
Sat 6 May - Birmingham, O2 Institute 3
Sun 7 May - Newcastle, The Cluny