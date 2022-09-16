Billy Lockett announces details of debut album Abington Grove

Billy Lockett will release Abington Grove in February.

Billy Lockett will release his long awaited debut album Abington Grove next year.

The 12-track album is named after the street of hi s dad’s house where Locket t grew up and it features recent singles Freaking Out and No Okay.

Talking about the 12 track record in a post on his website, Lockett said: “This is my first ever studio album. You only get to say that once in your life, so I felt 10 years was enough time to get it right.

"Every song is a different piece of my life, whether that’s involving love, addiction, self doubt, euphoria…building this body of work has been my therapy, and I can honestly say I’ve never been more proud of anything.

“Art is all about evolving, so after being known mainly for my ballads in the past, this has been a great chance for me to explore so many sides to myself and how that manifests in sound.

“Abington Grove was the street name of my dad's house that I grew up in, with him.

"He died when I was 22, which was a tough age to lose him.

"I’ve spent pretty much the whole time since then in the cellar of his old house writing this album, so it felt like it couldn’t possibly be called anything else.”

Abington Grove features the tracks Hard Act to Follow (ft. Goldlink), Not Okay, Don't Worry, We Used To, Miss Missing You, Sushi, Last Night, Kamikaze, Freaking Out, You're Not Alone, Last Thing On Your Mind and Don't Be So Hard On Yourself.

The record is available to pre-order now and is available on standard and limited edition vinyl, CD and digitally.​​

Lockett released the EP Reflections last year and is due to headline Islington Assembly Hall in London on Tuesday, November 1.