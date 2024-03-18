Billy Lockett, Andy Crofts, Charlotte Carpenter and Balter added to A Perfect Day festival line up

Billy Lockett.

Billy Lockett, Andy Crofts, Charlotte Carpenter and Balter have been added to the line up of the A Perfect Day Festival which takes place this summer.

The festival, which will be headlined by James Arthur, takes place at Delapré Park in Northampton on Sunday, June 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All of the new acts join Arthur and Kettering’s Mae Stephens who was added to the line up earlier this month.

Most Popular

Andy Crofts.

Billy Lockett released his debut album Abington Grove last year and later this month will perform at the Royal Albert Hall.

Lockett has previously played sold out shows across the UK and gigged across Europe and the US.

Andy Crofts is best known as frontman of The Moons and the former bass player in Paul Weller’s live band.

He is currently working on his debut solo album.

Charlotte Carpenter

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kettering singer-songwriter Charlotte Carpenter released her debut album A Modern Rage last year while indie quartet Balter’s latest single, Used To Be, was released in 2022.

Mae broke through last year when her track If We Ever Broke Up became an international smash, scoring accumulated audio streams of nearly one billion and was named the second most popular song on TikTok globally in 2023.

She went onto perform at festivals including Glastonbury and The Great Escape - where NME included her in their ‘10 Best New Artists’ at the festival - and headlined the BBC Radio 1 Introducing stage at Reading & Leeds.

Mae was also featured as one of VEVO’s Artists To Watch for 2024

Balter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arthur rose to prominence in 2012, winning the ninth series of X Factor.

Since winning the competition, he has gone on to accrue a massive haul of hits including Impossible, You’re Nobody Til Someone Loves You, Sun Comes Up, Naked, Rewrite The Stars and his global breakthrough track Say You Won’t Let Go.

Arthur has more than 38 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone and his fifth album, Bitter Sweet Love’ was released in January.

A Perfect Day is a new one day outdoor live music event hosted by West Northants Council in partnership with Kilimanjaro and UK Live Ltd.

Tickets are on sale now and general admission costs £48.50 before fees.

VIP tickets and other upgrades are available.