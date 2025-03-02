Bedlam Breakout festival bringing rockabilly back to Roadmender this month

Bedlam Breakout returns this month.

Acclaimed annual festival Bedlam Breakout is heading back to Northampton this month for another three days of rockabilly and psychobilly.​

​Dozens of acts are due to play at the festival which is returning for its 33rd event, from Friday, March 14 to Sunday March 16.

Most acts performing at Bedlam Breakout play at the Roadmender, however nearby pub The Bear will also be hosting the after-show party and additional sets.

The opening night of Bedlam Breakout begins at 7pm at the Roadmender and there will be sets by The Stargazers, The Caravans, The Deltas, Hellblazers and Sin Kings.

The after-show at The Bear will feature The Dead Shout, Russ Be-bops and the Roadrunnerz.

The Saturday will be headlined by Batmobile who will be joined during the day by Long Tall Texans, Kryptonix, Crackle Rattle Bash, Kings of Hong Kong, Clockwork Psycho, De La Rocka, Rubber Chukks, Drekhund and The Defiant Ones.

The Bear after-party will feature Los Coyote Men.

The final day of Bedlam will be headlined by Demented Are Go who will be joined by The Brains, Epileptic Hillbillys, Graveyard Mutants, Speedmobile, Stage Frite, Numbskulls, Gallopin Dick and Hotrod Holigan.

Haunted Men and Boneyard Breakout will be playing the after party at The Bear.

On the Friday, doors open at 7pm, with music from 7.30pm. Tickets cost £20 on the door.

On the Saturday and Sunday, doors open at 12.30pm with music from 1pm.

Advance tickets cost £35 for each day or £40 on the door.

Admission into the after-show gigs is free with wristbands to the main festival.

For more information, visit www.bedlambreakout.com