bdrmm to headline promoter Picky New's second anniversary this summer.

bdrmm are headlining The Black Prince in July.

Promoters Picky New will be celebrating their second anniversary in July with a show headlined by acclaimed shoegaze quartet bdrmm.

The Hull natives released their third album Microtonic in February on Mogwai’s Rock Action label.

The band will play The Black Prince in Northampton on Friday, July 11, where they’ll be joined by thistle. and The Youth Play.

Bdrmm comprise of Ryan Smith, Joe Vickers, Jordan Smith and Conor Murray.

Microtonic follows 2023’s I Don’t Know and the band’s 2020 debut Bedroom.

While their sound is rooted in the alternative and shoegaze genres, their latest album saw the quartet evolve to bring more electronic elements and beats into their sound.

Talking about their latest album, singer and guitarist Smith said: “I think this is the best thing we've ever done, it’s a proper step up.

“The last album was essentially like a bridge between the two albums,” adds Vickers.

“With that one we knew what we were trying to do but with this one we've fully cracked it.”

Microtonic is the sound of a band finding confidence and feeling comfortable but using that position to thrust themselves into the unknown rather than rest on their laurels.

Smith adds: “I think we've gone from people saying that we sound like other bands to hopefully people saying: this is what bdrmm sound like. It’s a true expression of who we are.”

bdrmm played a headline UK tour across the UK and Europe in March on the back of acclaimed reviews for their latest album.

Picky New is run by the husband-and-wife team of Nancy Elser and Howard Jones.

In the last couple of years, they’ve put on regular gigs at venues across Northampton and made The Garibaldi their regular home.

Tickets for the gig are on sale now and cost £20 in advance before fees via https://wegottickets.com/event/657188

For more information, visit https://linktr.ee/smellybdrmm.