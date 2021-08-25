Bank holiday dog show at Irchester Country Park
It's being held to raise money for Animals in Need Northamptonshire
An animal charity will hosting a dog show at Irchester Country Park on bank holiday Monday (August 30) to raise vital funds.
Animals in Need Northamptonshire in Little Irchester is putting on the fun show, with all proceeds going towards providing care and treatment for animals until they go to a loving home of their own.
The event starts at 11am with entry just £2 per class.
Classes include cutest puppy, prettiest pooch, waggiest tail and more.
Rosettes and goody bags will be given to dogs placed between 1st and 6th.
Stalls and cakes will also be on offer with a dog trainer on hand to offer advice and a photographer ready to take pictures of people's pets.