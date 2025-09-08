Ardal O'Hanlon brings 'most personal show yet' to Northampton

'A testament to the healing power of humour' Ardal O'Hanlon (photo: Mark Nixon)

Comedy royalty Ardal O’Hanlon is heading to Northampton next month with his new show, Not Himself.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking the audience on a thought-provoking journey following an alarming experience at the supermarket, Ardal examines his identity as a man and a comedian, reflecting on everything from his own ethnic and religious background to the joys and follies of contemporary life. The show is billed as “a testament to the healing power of humour, touched with life enhancing observations and unexpected twists”.

Most Popular

With no major trauma of his own to draw on for material, Not Himself sees Ardal turn his gaze outwards at the joys and follies of contemporary life – including towel animals, AI, chair yoga and cauliflower as a main course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ardal O’Hanlon said: "The itch is back! I can't put it off any longer. The joy and excitement of live touring. The venting opportunities. Please do come along if you're free to my most personal show yet.”

Star of C4’s Father Ted and BBC’s Death in Paradise and guest in Derry Girls, Ardal O’Hanlon is one of the best-loved stand-up comedians in the world. A founding father of Dublin’s contemporary comedy scene, he moved to London where he quickly won the Hackney Empire New Act of the Year and was soon catapulted into the world of sitcoms. However, despite that distraction, he continues to tour his punchy but absurdist life-enhancing comedy worldwide.

As well as appearing at the major festivals - Montreal, Edinburgh, Melbourne - he presented The Stand Up Show on BBC for three series. He featured on the first ever series of Live At The Apollo, and the latest, and Michael Mcintyre’s Roadshow, not to mention his own Dave’s One Night Stand and a half-hour special for Comedy Central USA, the first overseas act to do so. He has also appeared on the likes of The Graham Norton Show but “tries to preserve his dignity by avoiding panel shows and reality shows”. That said, he has recently turned up on Would I Lie To You? and Taskmaster.

Metro described him as “furiously funny”, the Telegraph praised the way he “flutters through a variety of topics with a poet’s eye for inconsequential detail”, the Irish Independent hailed him as “highly entertaining and frequently brilliant”, the Sunday Times singled out his ability to “turn innocence into a deadly comic weapon”, and the Guardian said of him: “He is a complete joy to watch, planting the sort of silly images that bump around in your head forever.”

Ardal O’Hanlon takes to the stage at the Royal & Derngate on Saturday October 18. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.