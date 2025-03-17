Applications open for Northampton's annual music festival
The festival is set to return to Northampton town centre on Sunday, September 7, for its 18th year.
Music will be across seven stages across the town including the Main Stage, Jazz Stage, World Fusion Stage, Acoustic Stage, Beats Lyric & Poetry Stage, Student Showcase Stage and Musical Theatre Stage.
It will be the first year the festival is taking place since the completion of construction work in the Market Square.
In recent years, the Main Stage relocated to Abington Square and Derngate.
Organisers of this year’s festival have not yet confirmed where the Main Stage will be located, however, two music events to officially open the Market Square were held there last year.
Applications close on Saturday, May 31, at 6pm.
Applications should be made via www.northamptonmusicfestival.co.uk.