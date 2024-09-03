Anti-folk indie-rock troubadour Jeffrey Lewis returning to Northampton for Black Prince gig

Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage.

Anti-folk indie-rock troubadour Jeffrey Lewis is returning to Northampton this weekend to headline The Black Prince with his band The Voltage.

​The songwriter and comic book artist began recording homemade cassettes in New York City in the late 1990s with his acclaimed word-dense songs leading to a deal with Rough Trade Records who released his official debut album ‘The Last Time I Did Acid I Went Insane and Other Favorites’ at the turn of the century.

Lewis’ music melds scuzzy urban indie-rock-folk and has been described as a 21st century mash-up of Sonic Youth, Pete Seeger and R. Crumb.

His band have played countless gigs all over the world, including supporting the likes of Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks, Dinosaur Jr, The Fall, Pulp and The Vaselines.

In June, Lewis released the EP Ghosterbusters which followed his most recent official album Bad Wiring which was released in 2019.

As of 2024 the four-piece line-up of Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage includes Mallory Feuer on violin and keyboard, Kait Pelkey on bass and Brent Cole on drums.

Support at the Abington Square venue on Saturday, September 7, is by London based anti-folk band David Cronenberg’s Wife.

Doors open at 7pm, tickets cost £18 in advance before fees via https://skiddle.com/e/39233903.

For more information, visit www.TheJeffreyLewisSite.com.