Alt-grunge act Headswitcher to play debut headline gig at The Lab

Headswitcher. Photo by Fleur Tosney.

Northants alt-grunge quartet Headswitcher are set to play their first hometown headline gig at The Lab this week.

The band, which released their debut single Around last month, will head to the venue ahead of also playing in the final of this year’s Metal 2 The Masses competition later in June.

Headswitcher formed at the end of 2023, starting to gig properly last year. They comprise of singer and guitarist Kirk Jolly, guitarist Oli Rumens, bassist Callum Brown and drummer Harry Hunter.

Talking about their debut single, Kirk said: “The song was originally written about four years ago. It was played live with bands I played in previously, so it's a great feeling to finally have it released.

“There's definitely a massive influence from the grunge era of music but we also take inspiration from lots of different styles including punk rock and anthemic rock n roll.”

While Headswitcher may only have one official release under their belt, they’ve already become a regular name on the Northants live scene.

Oli said: “We’ve been gigging for just over a year now but we have already managed to play extensively in the local area at venues such as The Lab, The Garibaldi Hotel and The Black Prince as well as venues just outside of Northampton. We’ve about 25 gigs under our belt.”

The band is currently recording their debut EP with the lead track from it being touted as a forthcoming single.

On Friday, June 20, they will play their first hometown headline gig at The Lab in Charles Street, Northampton, with support by Garrotte, The Issues and Dirty Work.

Tickets cost £5 in advance or £7 on the door. Admission is an additional £1 for non-members of the venue.

Following this, on Saturday, June 28, Headswitcher will compete in the final of the Northants leg of Metal 2 The Masses at The Black Prince.

The annual competition takes place at venues across the country, giving acts the chance to perform on the New Blood stage at the Bloodstock festival.

Headswitcher will compete against Dead Villains, These Strange Explosions, Purge The Valley, Invicta, Dead Bait and Backseat Juliet.

Tickets cost £10 in advance or £15 on the door. Doors open at 3pm.

For more information, visit https://linktr.ee/headswitcheruk.