Alabama 3 to kick-off UK tour at Roadmender this winter

Tickets for the gig on Thursday, November 9, go on general sale at 10am on Friday, April 28.

By David Jackson
Published 25th Apr 2023, 10:22 BST- 1 min read
Alabama 3 will return to the Roadmender in November.Alabama 3 will return to the Roadmender in November.
Alabama 3 will return to the Roadmender this winter as part of a 17-date UK tour.

The band’s Cold War Classics Vol.2 tour will head to the Northampton venue on Thursday November 9.

South London’s beloved ‘roots-futurists’ released their latest album Step 13 in 2021 and the compilation Hits and Exit Wounds Vol.2: The Hostage Years, earlier this year.

Alabama 3 were born at an all-night squat party during the 1990s.

    Charismatic front man and co-founder Rob Spragg (AKA Larry Love) started singing the lyrics to a Hank Williams song over an acid-house beat.

    Meanwhile, the other co-founder, the late Jake Black (AKA The Very Reverend D. Wayne Love ), a diehard Jazz fan, apparently re-joined with some bebop skat. That night, the mutant embryo of the Alabama 3 was conceived.

    The band is still adored the world over for 1997’s inaugural smash ‘Woke Up This Morning’, whose marriage of Howlin’ Wolf samples and trip hop beats provided the theme music for long-running HBO series The Sopranos.

    Alabama 3 have continued to explore their uniquely British absurdist twist on Americana, riven by post-rave aesthetics, savage socio-political satire and lowlife narcotic misadventure.

    Pre-sale tickets for November’s gig are available from 10am on Wednesday, April 26, at 10am, before they go on general sale at 10am this Friday.

    Tickets will be available via www.theroadmender.com and other online ticket sellers. For more information, visit www.alabama3.co.uk

