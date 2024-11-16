Great Adamz's debut album is out this month.

​​After a run of singles which have clocked up hundreds of thousands of streams online, Great Adamz is ready to release his debut album Blessed Boy.

The Nigerian born Northampton based Afrobeat singer-songwriter hopes the 14-track album which is released next week will continue to spread his message of positivity and happiness through music.

Adamz, who has been working on Blessed Boy for the last four years, said: “I’m so excited to release the album. I always wanted to share an album that told a story and at the same time had all the elements that makes me Great Adamz which is the feel-good music that I make.

“Blessed Boy is a stamp on the direction of my music. I have always said my music will only promote positivity and make people feel happier when they listen.”

This year, Adamz has released a series of singles which feature on Blessed Boy including Talk To Me, Kilon So and most recently, Love Your Neighbour.

Last month, Adamz and his band performed in the Market Square during the official weekend of events to celebrate its reopening and on the main stage at last year’s Northampton Music Festival.

Album opener Blessings is a track about the struggles of every day life. A song which tells some of Adamz’s story as well as coming to accept there will always be problems to solve every day.

“The idea is to start being grateful for what you already have while wanting more,” explains Adamz.

“It’s about a balance - if we don’t find a balance we would naturally end up feeling lost.”

While tracks from Blessed Boy have already been released as singles and made their way into his live set, Adamz picks Gimme Whyne and Fantastic as two tracks to single out from the album – explaining both showcase the Afropop sound he has become known for.

“Gimme Whyne I think would be classed as a signature Great Adamz tune,” he explains.

“I think most people would be expecting an afro dancehall tune on the album - something for the DJs to enjoy and to make everyone dance.

“Gimme Whyne is a track that makes you move and enjoy the moment.

“Fantastic is my favourite song on the album. I performed it for the first time at the Market Square re-opening ceremony.

“I couldn’t believe the reaction I got - the crowd singing the chorus back to a song they were hearing for the first time. It filled my heart with joy.

“Fantastic is a love song with a groove.

“It was a sound that was inspired by songs from the past I listened to growing up, especially Marvin Gaye and I infused the old school rhythm to create a more modern fusion of that sound.

“It’s a very interesting melody and the pre-chorus ‘get up get up get up get up let’s make love tonight’ people will remember.”

Great Adamz was born in Nigeria. It was his mother, a music director, who helped shape his love of music, explaining, “I was born around music.”

However, he originally planned on training to become a doctor.

“Mum struggled to raise money to bring me down to Northampton to study human bio sciences,” he explains.

“It never really worked because while my mates were in the lab - I was usually in the studio even though Northampton University had two different campuses at that time for arts and science.

“I remember my lecturer Mrs Alexander telling me she felt that I wasn’t focused enough and it would make sense to do a joint honours and if that went well in the future I could still decide to come back into the medical field.

“It was the best advice ever as I ended up finishing university with a 2:1 degree in Human Resource and Health Studies.

“I got a job in Northampton and stayed as I fell in love with the town the simplicity and community.”

And, while it was his mum who led him into music, it remains Adamz’s family who are his greatest inspiration.

“Currently my biggest inspirations are my daughters Ese and Olivia and my wife,” he explains.

“I am keen to show them that in life you must chase your dreams until the wheels fall off.”

Adamz featured on the MOBO Award Unsung Class of 2022 compilation and won Pop Artist Of The Year at the inaugural Northamptonshire Local Music Awards the same year.

On Saturday, November 23, Great Adamz will be holding an album launch party at Escape Venue in Adelaide Place, Northampton.

The first half of the event will feature Adamz talking about the album and the creative process.

For the second half, he will be joined by The 99 Band as well as Crae Wolf, J Carlyle and other surprise guests.

Doors open at 5.30pm and tickets are available via Eventbrite.

Following next week’s album launch party, Adamz is hoping to tour Blessed Boy across the UK as well as playing dates in Africa.

For more information, visit https://www.instagram.com/greatadamz